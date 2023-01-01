Roseville, CA

Panda Express Set to Open a New Location In Roseville

Madoc

The new location will offer all of the brand’s iconic meals including the world-famous Original Orange Chicken. 

Photo byPablo Merchán MontesonUnsplash

Panda Express will be celebrating the grand opening of its latest location in Roseville on the 4th of January. Official ribbon ceremony with the members of Roseville Chamber of Commerce on the opening day beginning by 10 am. Wonderful gifts await the first 88 guests to arrive at the new restaurant. 

Located at 2030 Twin Lake Parkway. The new location will offer all of the brand’s iconic meals including the world-famous Original Orange Chicken inspired by a well-known appetizer called chenpi niurou, and the Broccoli Beef made with sliced beef that is stir-fried in a sauce enriched by oyster sauce and complemented by a vibrant green vegetable such as Chinese Broccoli. 

One thing is certain and it is that Panda has what you’d like. The brand has been serving delicious and unique meals since 1983. You might want to try the award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp and the Panda’s newest dish—Beyond The Original Orange Chicken, a delicious entree developed with Beyond meat to capture the flavor and irresistibility of The Original Orange Chicken in a plant-based option.

Commenting on the new development, Panda Express Area Coach of Operation, Gig McGrath said that the company is grateful to serve the Roseville community. In his words:

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Roseville community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” says Gig McGrath, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

About Panda Express 

Panda Express is an American fast food restaurant that serves American Chinese cuisine. The brand has over 2,200 locations making it the largest Asian-Segment chain in the U.S. Founded in 1983 In Glendale California by Andrew Cherng and Peggy Cherng, the family-owned and operated company is committed to supporting the communities it serves. 

Panda has created multiple employment opportunities for residents. The brand is one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry. The company has hired more than 40,000 associates and continues to hire more. Associates will grow professionally, personally, and financially at Panda Express. The company provides a wide range of training programs and professional development courses through the university of Panda. 

Panda’s meals, which are a mix of Chinese flavors with American taste, have endeared the brand to many fans over the years. Panda is where Chinese roots and American taste meet. The brand is committed to 

serve foods that are authentically American Chinese and provide support to local communities through fundraising and creating job opportunities. 

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to panda express.com, Wikipedia.org and qsrmagazine.com..

