Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S.

Photo by Edward Franklin on Unsplash

Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.

Raising Cane’s prides itself on items that are made fresh, including Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, and lemonade. According to their website the chicken is fresh and never frozen. They’re marinated for 24 hours and then hand-battered before it gets fried. A seemingly simple approach that has made the chain famous over the years.

Raising Cane’s features a simple spread of chicken finger baskets, you can choose three, four, or six white-meat chicken fingers paired with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast. You can also try a three-tender sandwich served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce and the restaurant’s signature Cane’s Sauce.

Raising Cane’s also offers ‘Tailgate’ trays of 25, 50, 75, or 100 fingers suitable for a family, office, or party. Available drinks include tall glasses of the southern classics, sweet or unsweetened tea, lemonade tea combo, or soda.

Raising Cane’s opening close to Chick-fil-A in Clearwater is going to give fried chicken lovers more choices to enjoy crunchy moments with family and friends. Clearwater is also the location of other restaurants that specialize in offering tender chicken like KFC, Church’s Chicken, Hooters, Tampa Based PDQ, and Chick-fil-A across the street from Raising Cane's future location.

Fast food brands around the area are going to consistently put in their best as fans can easily switch to other brands if they feel dissatisfied with the meal or service delivery.

Commenting on the new development, the spokesperson of Raising Cane’s said that they’re excited and keen to get started:

“We’re excited that this will be our first Tampa Area Restaurant. We can’t wait to get started,” said Julia Doyle, a company spokesperson.

Established in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996 by Louisiana state alumni Todd Graves and Craig Silvey. Todd and his crew have grown the brand to more than 600 locations in the U.S.

The chain currently has one location serving in Florida located at 2301 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL. Another location will open at 1651 Washington Ave, Miami Beach FL.

Opening date is January 31., at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard., Clearwater.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to raisingcanes.com, tampabay.com and bradenton.com.