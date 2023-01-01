Clearwater, FL

Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Madoc

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209x0o_0k06xCBY00
Photo byEdward FranklinonUnsplash

Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.

Raising Cane’s prides itself on items that are made fresh, including Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, and lemonade. According to their website the chicken is fresh and never frozen. They’re marinated for 24 hours and then hand-battered before it gets fried. A seemingly simple approach that has made the chain famous over the years.

Raising Cane’s features a simple spread of chicken finger baskets, you can choose three, four, or six white-meat chicken fingers paired with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast. You can also try a three-tender sandwich served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce and the restaurant’s signature Cane’s Sauce. 

Raising Cane’s also offers ‘Tailgate’ trays of 25, 50, 75, or 100 fingers suitable for a family, office, or party. Available drinks include tall glasses of the southern classics, sweet or unsweetened tea, lemonade tea combo, or soda. 

Raising Cane’s opening close to Chick-fil-A in Clearwater is going to give fried chicken lovers more choices to enjoy crunchy moments with family and friends. Clearwater is also the location of other restaurants that specialize in offering tender chicken like KFC, Church’s Chicken, Hooters, Tampa Based PDQ, and Chick-fil-A across the street from Raising Cane's future location. 

Fast food brands around the area are going to consistently put in their best as fans can easily switch to other brands if they feel dissatisfied with the meal or service delivery. 

Commenting on the new development, the spokesperson of Raising Cane’s said that they’re excited and keen to get started:

“We’re excited that this will be our first Tampa Area Restaurant. We can’t wait to get started,” said Julia Doyle, a company spokesperson.

Established in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996 by Louisiana state alumni Todd Graves and Craig Silvey. Todd and his crew have grown the brand to more than 600 locations in the U.S. 

The chain currently has one location serving in Florida located at 2301 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL. Another location will open at 1651 Washington Ave, Miami Beach FL.

Opening date is January 31., at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard., Clearwater. 

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to raisingcanes.com, tampabay.com and bradenton.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Raising Canes# New Opening# Restaurant Chain# Fast Food# Chicken Tenders

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm an avid reader and writer. I write about life and important events happening around you and other places.

N/A
542 followers

More from Madoc

Valdosta, GA

Chick-fil-A Restaurant at Valdosta Mall Is Closing

Regular guests of the Valdosta mall Chick-fil-A location can switch to the one at 1100 St. Augustine Road from across the Valdosta Mall. While some fans of Chick-fil-A will be excited about the opening of their favorite restaurant in their town or city, some of the regular guests of the American favorite restaurant located at the Valdosta Mall might be wearing long faces as their favorite restaurant shuts down for business.

Read full story
5 comments
Richardson, TX

Birdcall Restaurant Brand is Concluding Arrangements to Open A New Location In Richardson

Birdcall is a Colorado-based restaurant brand that specializes in offering 100% natural chicken meals and delivering superior services. The Colorado-based restaurant chain is among new businesses that will arrive in Richardson in 2023. There is no certain date for the opening yet, but officials expect it to be sometime in the Q3 of 2023.

Read full story

Sesame Joins The List of Major Food Allergens on January 1, 2023, FDA Says

Sesame will be included in the list of major food allergens defined by law from January 1, 2023, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Food allergies and other types of food hypersensitivity affect millions of Americans. Food allergies occur when the body’s immune system reacts to certain proteins in food. Allergic reactions to food vary in severity from mild symptoms involving hives and lips swelling to severe life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis which may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.

Read full story
Roseville, CA

Panda Express Set to Open a New Location In Roseville

The new location will offer all of the brand’s iconic meals including the world-famous Original Orange Chicken. Panda Express will be celebrating the grand opening of its latest location in Roseville on the 4th of January. Official ribbon ceremony with the members of Roseville Chamber of Commerce on the opening day beginning by 10 am. Wonderful gifts await the first 88 guests to arrive at the new restaurant.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Grocery Tax Dropping to 1% From January 1, 2023

The sales tax rate on groceries (food for home consumption and certain essential personal hygiene items) will be reduced to 1% beginning January 1, 2023. Groceries are about to get cheaper in Virginia as the state government lowers grocery tax to 1% from Jan 1, 2023. Sales of food for home consumption and certain essential personal hygiene products are taxed at the reduced rate of 2.5% throughout Virginia. Beginning January 1, 2023, the rate will decrease to 1%.

Read full story

North Carolina Chick-fil-A Fined For Paying Workers With Meals And For Letting Teenagers Use Hazardous Machine

The Department of Labor has ruled that a North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchisee mustpay a fine of $6,450 to address the child labor violations. And the sum of $235 owed to seven workers.

Read full story
74 comments
Grapevine, TX

Son Of a Butcher Restaurant Opening A New Location In Grapevine February 2023

The crave-worthy miniature burger restaurant uses locally raised organic Wagyu to create its assorted mouthwatering sliders. The unique restaurant that specializes in sliders is going to open a new location at 480 W. SH-114, in February 2023. The soon-to-be-opened spacious location is about 3,405 square feet of indoor and pet-friendly outdoor dining space. The restaurant’s website states that the brand is working on opening another location in Alliance Summer of 2023.

Read full story
Watauga, TX

Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business

Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Read full story
3 comments
San Antonio, TX

Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San Antonio

Graze Craze, a new concept featuring handcrafted charcuterie boards, is becoming more popular in the Lone Star State. Graze Craze is a fast-growing brand within the graze-style food category. It offers an alternative experience to traditional dining options. The fast-growing brand has added a new location in the Lone Star State as more people identify with the leading brand in the trending graze-style eating.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is Closing

The restaurant which has been the favorite of many residents over the years is closing on Dec. 30. A new owner who’s yet to be unveiled is going to keep the restaurant going.

Read full story
1 comments
Methuen, MA

A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023

PetWellClinic is a walk-in wellness clinic that offers affordable and excellent veterinary care to dogs and cats. Residents of Methuen and beyond are about to have a trusted center that they can rely on to give their pets quality care. PetWellClinic franchisee, Jeff Bezer has successfully secured a lease to occupy a space in the Loop at 90 pleasant street in Methuen. The new clinic which is expected to open in Spring 2023 is the first of three covered by a multi-unit development agreement for Northeastern Massachusetts that Bezer signed earlier this year.

Read full story
Wyoming State

Rib And Chop House Has Been Recognized as The Best Steakhouse In Wyoming

Rib and Chop House is the home of premium steaks, fresh seafood, and award-winning baby back ribs, all served in a casual atmosphere. The brand’s commitment to always offer sizzling comfort food to guests has paid off as it is recognized as the best steakhouse in Wyoming by a Yelp reviews-based article from Love Food.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023

The popular brand has concluded arrangements to open two locations in Boston in 2023. The first one is scheduled to open by February 2023 and the second by March. The brand will employ 90 new personnel ahead of the Boston-area grand opening.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In Tampa

The specially crafted Menu carters to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space. Roma Corp, the parent company of the globally recognized brand Tony Roma’s recently announced the opening of its new fast-casual concept Tony Roma’s Bones and BurgersTM in Tampa, Florida at Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street Mall.

Read full story
2 comments

Unity RD, The Nations Pioneer of Cannabis Franchise Awards Businessman License For Cannabis Business In New Jersey

Unity Rd. is a premier cannabis shop and the first cannabis franchise in the United States. They offer their partners the needed knowledge, support, and resources to compliantly and successfully operate a cannabis dispensary.

Read full story
Renton, WA

Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In Renton

The Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken sandwich concept continues to expand across the U.S. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: bigchicken.com, and franchising.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Lewisville, TX

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In Lewisville

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Texas Restaurant in Lewisville. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: mountainmikespizza.com, qsrmagazine.com, and franchising.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Prosper, TX

Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days Celebration

The entire facility has been remodeled to give you a pleasant shopping experience. Free giveaways, breakfast, and discounted fuel awaits guests on reopening day. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, localprofile.com, and n3foodpantry.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Peachtree City, GA

Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After Arson

Walmart announced that limited parts of the store will reopen for shoppers starting from Dec 21. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: fox5atlanta.com, news.yahoo.com, and 11alive.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy