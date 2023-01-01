North Carolina Chick-fil-A Fined For Paying Workers With Meals And For Letting Teenagers Use Hazardous Machine

The Department of Labor has ruled that a North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchisee must pay a fine of $6,450 to address the child labor violations. And the sum of $235 owed to seven workers.

Photo by Sean Foster on Unsplash

U.S. Department of Labor investigators found that a Chick-fil-A franchisee in North Carolina allowed three workers under the age of eighteen to either operate, load, or unload a trash compactor, all a violation of federal child labor regulations that prohibits employing minors to carry out hazardous jobs.

In addition to that, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigators also found that the aforementioned employer paid certain workers who were asked to work for meal vouchers rather than wages in violation of minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standard Act.

Consequently, the Department of Labor has ruled that a North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchisee must repay wages to employees paid in chicken sandwiches.

The controversy started way back in July 2022 with a now-deleted Facebook post that asked people to work for Chick-fil-A entrees instead of a paycheck.

“We’re looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1hr) worked. Message us for details,” the post reads.

Chick-fil-A corporate quickly clarified that they were not in support of the program.

Quite: “Protecting our youngest workers continues to be a top priority for the Wage and Hour Division,” said wage and hour division district director, Richard Blaylock, in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being, or educational opportunities. In addition, employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender.”

The Chick-fil-A franchisee must pay a fine of $6,450 to address the child labor violations. And the sum of $235 owed to seven workers.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to dol.gov and wattagnet.com.