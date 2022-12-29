Watauga, TX

Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business

Madoc

Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUDf6_0jy3muAk00
Photo byJason Briscoe/Unsplash

Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023. 

The owners, Chef Franson Nwaeze and Paula Nweze will be hosting a final goodbye to their first location with a one-week celebration starting from 21. Friends and guests are encouraged to join and celebrate all the wonderful memories of their original location. 

Chef Point found early success and fame after its establishment in 2003. Its growth mostly comes from local media that spread the word about the incredible 5-star restaurant in a gas station. While channel 11 aired five stories, channel five aired two stories about the highly-rated restaurant. CNBC picked up the story and ran it nationwide. The restaurant was also featured in media outlets like Guy Fieri’s Triple D, Paula Dean, Star-Telegram, and Texas monthly.

The owners are closing their original location at a time when the restaurant is enjoying one of its finest years in terms of performance and reviews. The reason is that they want to scale back operations to only Colleyville so they can enjoy more family and friends time.

“While somber and hard, it is gratifying that our Watauga Location is closing its doors at the top of its game when the food, service, and customer satisfaction have never been higher,” said Paula Nweze

While the restaurant's first location located at 5901 Watauga Rd Watauga, TX closes finally on January 29, 2023, the Colleyville location which will continue to be operated by the original owners will remain in business. It’ll open for brunch, lunch, and dinner. 

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to chefpointcafe.org and 24-pressrelease.com.

# Chef Point Bar and Restaurant# Watauga# Restaurant Closing# Food# Celebration

I'm an avid reader and writer. I write about life and important events happening around you and other places.

