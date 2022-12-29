St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is Closing

The restaurant which has been the favorite of many residents over the years is closing on Dec. 30. A new owner who’s yet to be unveiled is going to keep the restaurant going.

Photo by Nick Karvounis/Unsplash

The breakfast and lunch sundry business has been in the spotlight way back in the 1950s. It has since its establishment in 1952 by Dean and Clarissa Munch as a post office and sundry shop grew to become a favorite joint to enjoy different delicious meals and spend time with friends and family.

The iconic restaurant boasts of culinary delights that have captured the attention of locals, visitors, and media in the Tampa Bay Area. There’s the legendary munch burger, award-winning fried chicken, or Larry’s famous fried green tomatoes, just to name a few of the delicious meals offered only at Munch’s restaurant.

Larry Munch, who took over the business located at 3920 6th St. S from his parents put the property for sale last June. He told the Tampa Bay Times that his 68 birthday in August pushed him to put the restaurant on the market. With no children to pass it down to, he had hoped to find a buyer who would keep the restaurant going.

“The new owners don’t take possession of the property till the end of January. They requested that the place be closed before they purchase it,” Munch said.

And while the talk on sale has been ongoing for the past few weeks, Munch operated on limited hours. Four of the restaurant's eleven left to find other jobs, concerned that they might find themselves unemployed before the holidays.

Munch is immensely appreciative of the support he’s received from numerous people over the years. In his words:

“Our family appreciates the 70 years that we’ve been here and the service that we’ve been able to give the neighborhood. And I’m just very thankful that it was a neighborhood restaurant because I’ve had a lot of friends made through the years here. A lot of families we’ve watched grow. It will certainly be missed. This is where I come to hang out,” —Larry Munch

The restaurant has had a great deal of press over the years. Diners, Drive, and Dives paid them a visit in 2011, Guy Fieri and crew added it to the triple D family Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives aired their segment “Grillin n Smokin” to the food channel.

While some visit the iconic restaurant to enjoy different tasty meals others come for the camaraderie. Munch burgers are legendary in the Tampa Bay Area. Larry’s fried green tomatoes and other culinary have earned the praise and respect of locals, visitors and news media.

Customers who've made the eatery their favorite over the years have nothing to worry about since a new owner is going to keep it going. Hopefully the new owners will introduce some new delicacies and other innovations while maintaining the iconic Restaurant’s original menus.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to munchburger.com and tampabay.com.