Methuen, MA

A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023

Madoc

PetWellClinic is a walk-in wellness clinic that offers affordable and excellent veterinary care to dogs and cats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oxbi_0jusWERo00
Photo byAutri Taheri/Unsplash

Residents of Methuen and beyond are about to have a trusted center that they can rely on to give their pets quality care. PetWellClinic franchisee, Jeff Bezer has successfully secured a lease to occupy a space in the Loop at 90 pleasant street in Methuen. The new clinic which is expected to open in Spring 2023 is the first of three covered by a multi-unit development agreement for Northeastern Massachusetts that Bezer signed earlier this year.

The opening of a new PetWellClinic location engenders pet owners living around to heave a sigh of relief. PetWellClinic is unique in its service delivery in that it offers quick and quality care to pets. Its emergence eliminates the challenges of giving quality veterinary care to pets which many pet owners face.

Commenting on the new development, the franchisee, Jeff Bezer spoke confidently about the chances of his first clinic succeeding in Methuen. In his words:

“Methuen is right in the wheelhouse of the demographics that we are looking for. The population is pretty dense and the average household income is strong. I also really like that one of the only SPCA animal shelters in the state is here. I’ve already reached out to the folks there to develop a relationship. Partnering with them would be a tremendous opportunity,” Says Bezer.

Bezer, who previously lived in Methuen is convinced that he’s chosen the ideal location for his first PetWellClinic in that The Loop is a retail focal point in Methuen with more than 30 ground-level shops, entries, and different services that attract traffic. In his words: 

“This was something I could get excited about. I felt it really fills a need in the marketplace and has high growth potential. Plus it’s rewarding to provide affordable care for animals.” —Jeff Bezer.

PetWellClinic provides convenient quick veterinary care for cats, and dogs such as exams, vaccinations, treatment of minor illnesses, laboratory tests, and management of chronic conditions.

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic that provides excellent preventative, wellness, and sick care for dogs, and cats on a demand basis. Customers do not need appointments before visiting the clinic because PetWellClinic uses technology, design, and a unique operational system to provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic currently has more than 100 units in development across the U.S.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to petwellclinic.com and franchising.com. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PetWellClinic# Pet Care# New Opening# Methuen# Cats And Dogs

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm an avid reader and writer. I write about life and important events happening around you and other places.

N/A
374 followers

More from Madoc

Watauga, TX

Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business

Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is Closing

The restaurant which has been the favorite of many residents over the years is closing on Dec. 30. A new owner who’s yet to be unveiled is going to keep the restaurant going.

Read full story
1 comments
Wyoming State

Rib And Chop House Has Been Recognized as The Best Steakhouse In Wyoming

Rib and Chop House is the home of premium steaks, fresh seafood, and award-winning baby back ribs, all served in a casual atmosphere. The brand’s commitment to always offer sizzling comfort food to guests has paid off as it is recognized as the best steakhouse in Wyoming by a Yelp reviews-based article from Love Food.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023

The popular brand has concluded arrangements to open two locations in Boston in 2023. The first one is scheduled to open by February 2023 and the second by March. The brand will employ 90 new personnel ahead of the Boston-area grand opening.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In Tampa

The specially crafted Menu carters to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space. Roma Corp, the parent company of the globally recognized brand Tony Roma’s recently announced the opening of its new fast-casual concept Tony Roma’s Bones and BurgersTM in Tampa, Florida at Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street Mall.

Read full story
2 comments

Unity RD, The Nations Pioneer of Cannabis Franchise Awards Businessman License For Cannabis Business In New Jersey

Unity Rd. is a premier cannabis shop and the first cannabis franchise in the United States. They offer their partners the needed knowledge, support, and resources to compliantly and successfully operate a cannabis dispensary.

Read full story
Renton, WA

Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In Renton

The Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken sandwich concept continues to expand across the U.S. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: bigchicken.com, and franchising.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Lewisville, TX

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In Lewisville

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Texas Restaurant in Lewisville. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: mountainmikespizza.com, qsrmagazine.com, and franchising.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Prosper, TX

Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days Celebration

The entire facility has been remodeled to give you a pleasant shopping experience. Free giveaways, breakfast, and discounted fuel awaits guests on reopening day. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, localprofile.com, and n3foodpantry.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Peachtree City, GA

Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After Arson

Walmart announced that limited parts of the store will reopen for shoppers starting from Dec 21. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: fox5atlanta.com, news.yahoo.com, and 11alive.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Canton, OH

Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton

Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Pharr, TX

QC Kinetix Opens Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Pharr

When you want to make a difference in people’s lives, you use your skill and resources to help improve the lives of people around you in different ways. That’s exactly what Mr. Ashley Thomas and Mrs. Susan Thomas are doing in the Rio Grande Valley. Having spent decades working in corporate America, Susan in Healthcare Administration, and Ashley in oil and gas, are now working together towards building a relationship in the community of Pharr and surrounding areas and introducing the power of regenerative medicine to help people return to living without pain.

Read full story
Richmond, TX

Buff City Soap Set To Open A New Store in Richmond

Buff City Soap, the delightfully scented plant-based soap brand, handmade daily, and loved by many is set to open a new store in Richmond on Dec 15 at 3415 FM 762 Road, Suite 130. Buff City Soap has over the years become a great alternative to folks who are fed up with the commercial soaps filled with harsh chemicals.

Read full story
Pampa, TX

Scooter’s Coffee Opens its First Location In Pampa

Scooter’s coffee, the brand famous for its fast drive-thru, quality coffee, and specialty baked pastries has opened at 1050 North Hobart Street, Pampa, Texas. The Pampa, Texas drive-thru location is owned and operated by Cecil Skipper and Warren Yeatman. The brand, through its quick establishment of many new locations across the U.S., is on a mission to become the number-one drive-thru Coffee franchise in the U.S.

Read full story
Hamilton County, TN

Crunch Fitness Set to Open A New Location in Hixson

The Crunch Fitness brand has concluded arrangements to bring a fitness center that has room for everyone irrespective of shape, age, size, gender, or fitness level to residents and guests of Hixson. Fitness enthusiasts and folks with different fitness goals looking to stay healthy will soon begin to actualize their various fitness goals.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal

While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.

Read full story
Byram, MS

Rally’s Drive-in Restaurant Chain Opens a New Location In Byram

The Innovative drive-in chain continues to expand with a new location opened in Byram Mississippi last week. This opening presents Byram residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the crave-worthy and irresistible meals that Rally’s is renowned for. The restaurant located at 5806 Terry road expectedly comes with Rally’s rich menu of scrumptious hand-seasoned 100 % beef hamburgers, freshly made hot dogs, sandwiches, and milkshakes. Also on the menu is Rally’s popular secretly seasoned fries. Therefore, whether you want to have a taste of the boss of all burgers topped with two slices of cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onions, or Rally’s secretly seasoned fries, every of Rally’s scrumptious meals that have over the years allowed the chain to carve a niche for itself in the highly competitive restaurant industry is on the menu.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

MIT Researchers And Transportation Alternatives Initiates An Online Tool to Curb Spatial Inequities in NYC’s Communities

In a bid to correct spatial inequities in New York City communities and neighborhoods, Transportation Alternatives and researchers from MIT recently released a digital tool, Spatial Equity NYC. With the aid of this tool, residents of NYC, communities, and neighborhoods can determine the following: New York City neighborhoods record the most traffic issues, are the least healthy and lack public space.

Read full story
Florida State

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Set to Expand Further in Florida After Signing its Largest Deal

A memorable coffee-drinking experience is in the offing for residents and visitors of Florida as Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a top coffee franchise famous for its premium sourcing, roasting, and 100 percent Hawaiin coffees recently announced the signing of a 20- unit development agreement along with the Florida Gulf Coast. This deal puts the brand on a fast track to actualize its expansionary goal of opening 150 new locations across the country within the next five years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy