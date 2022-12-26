A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023

PetWellClinic is a walk-in wellness clinic that offers affordable and excellent veterinary care to dogs and cats.

Photo by Autri Taheri/Unsplash

Residents of Methuen and beyond are about to have a trusted center that they can rely on to give their pets quality care. PetWellClinic franchisee, Jeff Bezer has successfully secured a lease to occupy a space in the Loop at 90 pleasant street in Methuen. The new clinic which is expected to open in Spring 2023 is the first of three covered by a multi-unit development agreement for Northeastern Massachusetts that Bezer signed earlier this year.

The opening of a new PetWellClinic location engenders pet owners living around to heave a sigh of relief. PetWellClinic is unique in its service delivery in that it offers quick and quality care to pets. Its emergence eliminates the challenges of giving quality veterinary care to pets which many pet owners face.

Commenting on the new development, the franchisee, Jeff Bezer spoke confidently about the chances of his first clinic succeeding in Methuen. In his words:

“Methuen is right in the wheelhouse of the demographics that we are looking for. The population is pretty dense and the average household income is strong. I also really like that one of the only SPCA animal shelters in the state is here. I’ve already reached out to the folks there to develop a relationship. Partnering with them would be a tremendous opportunity,” Says Bezer.

Bezer, who previously lived in Methuen is convinced that he’s chosen the ideal location for his first PetWellClinic in that The Loop is a retail focal point in Methuen with more than 30 ground-level shops, entries, and different services that attract traffic. In his words:

“This was something I could get excited about. I felt it really fills a need in the marketplace and has high growth potential. Plus it’s rewarding to provide affordable care for animals.” —Jeff Bezer.

PetWellClinic provides convenient quick veterinary care for cats, and dogs such as exams, vaccinations, treatment of minor illnesses, laboratory tests, and management of chronic conditions.

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic that provides excellent preventative, wellness, and sick care for dogs, and cats on a demand basis. Customers do not need appointments before visiting the clinic because PetWellClinic uses technology, design, and a unique operational system to provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic currently has more than 100 units in development across the U.S.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to petwellclinic.com and franchising.com.