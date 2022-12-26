Rib And Chop House Has Been Recognized as The Best Steakhouse In Wyoming

Rib and Chop House is the home of premium steaks, fresh seafood, and award-winning baby back ribs, all served in a casual atmosphere.

Photo by Crystal Jo/Unsplash

The brand’s commitment to always offer sizzling comfort food to guests has paid off as it is recognized as the best steakhouse in Wyoming by a Yelp reviews-based article from Love Food.

In the article that featured a total of 52 restaurants across the U.S., credit was given to Wyoming for being a place where there’s no shortage of cattle farms.

“Everyone knows there’s no shortage of cattle farms in Wyoming, so it’s no surprise how saturated the state is with excellent steakhouses. Rib & Chop House now boasts 11 other locations in the West, but the original Cheyenne joint is still unbeatable. The fried green tomatoes and crabmeat-stuffed mushrooms are an absolute delight, while the steaks are incredibly flavorsome – the sharing 36oz certified Angus côte de boeuf is stunning.” Writes Love Food’s Karlina Valeiko.

Rib and Chop House is the home of premium steaks, fresh seafood, and award-winning baby back ribs, all served in a casual atmosphere.

The brand boasts of 11 other locations in the West, but the original Cheyenne joint remains unbeatable. The recognition shows that the brand’s low-profile approach to high-quality food is yielding significant positive results.

Rib & Chop House is owned and operated by Finally Restaurant Group In Bozeman Montana. The people’s favorite restaurant has since its establishment in 2001 carved out a niche for itself in the restaurant industry through a business concept that incorporates a casual attitude and a high-level commitment to loyalty, safety, service, and quality food.

Offering certified Angus beef, fresh seafood, southern-inspired flavors, and craft cocktails. The brand is committed to creating extraordinary experiences for its guests. Providing something for everyone with great food and fantastic service in a high-end and approachable environment.

“We take pride in bringing our great restaurant to exceptional small towns. At the Rib & Chop House, our staff is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences that raise the bar in each of our communities. You can expect perfect execution, great food, and fantastic service when you dine with us.”— Say Burke and Melissa Moran, founders.

Rib & Chop House's signature offerings include its famous filet, which is the restaurant’s finest choice tenderloin, hand-cut and broiled to specifications. Another one is the Cote de Boeuf; 36 ounces of bone in certified Angus beef, Large enough for two French cut ribeye. All are made with fresh herbs, garlic, ample marbling, and exceptional tenderness and flavor.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. Embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to ribandchophouse.com, lovefood.com, and restaurantnews.com.