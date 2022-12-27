Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In Tampa

The specially crafted Menu carters to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space.

Roma Corp, the parent company of the globally recognized brand Tony Roma’s recently announced the opening of its new fast-casual concept Tony Roma’s Bones and BurgersTM in Tampa, Florida at Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street Mall.

Tony Roma’s Bones and BurgersTM will feature the famous Tony Roma’s Baby Back Ribs. It’ll also feature a variety of gourmet burgers, salads, and plant-based non-dairy frozen desserts and shakes. Located in the food court of the mall, the freshly prepared menu items are ideal for shoppers, families, or a quick lunchtime stop.

The vegan burger will feature a vegan patty, cheese, and sauce in addition to being prepared in a separate vegan-only grill. The plant-based shakes will feature a proprietary vegan whipped topping.

In addition to the specially designed menu, there are other unique details built into the brand. For example, utensils and straws are made from 100% biodegradable agave for ultimate sustainability.

Earlier this year, Romacorp opened Tony Roma’s in North Carolina and plans to open in Montana and Tennessee before the end of Q1 2023.

Commenting on the new development, Ramon Bourgeois, the acting CEO of Romacorp Inc, spoke about the great effort put in to establish the new brand which sets them apart in the fast-casual-Restaurant category. In his words:

“So much effort has gone into establishing this brand to set us apart in the fast-casual restaurant category. We are so impressed with the support we have received from the International Plaza and Bay Street mall, and the warm welcome shown to us thus far,” said Ramon Bourgeois, the acting CEO of Romacorp Inc. (Source)

Tony Roma’s is a globally recognized name in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s opened in North Miami, Florida on January 20, 1972. Thereafter, Tony Roma’s signature item, the baby Ribs emerged as one of the house specialties prompting people to travel from far places to have a taste of the wonderful scrumptious meals offered only in Tony Roma’s.

On January 1976, Clint Muchisin Jnr, owner of the Dallas Cowboys bought most of the US franchise rights and founded Roma Corporation. Today, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is among the most globally recognized names in the industry.

The newly opened Tony Roma’s Restaurant is located in Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street Mall food court. The restaurant is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. And on Saturdays from 10:am to 6:00 pm.

More information about Tony Roma’s is available on the company’s website.

Author’s Note:

This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to tonyromas.com and shopinternationalplaza.com