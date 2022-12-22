Unity RD, The Nations Pioneer of Cannabis Franchise Awards Businessman License For Cannabis Business In New Jersey

Madoc

Unity Rd. is a premier cannabis shop and the first cannabis franchise in the United States. They offer their partners the needed knowledge, support, and resources to compliantly and successfully operate a cannabis dispensary. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9tG0_0jruCY8v00
Photo byBudding/Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: unityrd.com, nj.com, and franchising.com

Unity Rd, the first true Cannabis dispensary franchise, announced that the brand is officially entering New Jersey after a local shop owner and Entrepreneur Dishen Patel received approval for a recreational business license from the state of New Jersey and the municipality of Franklin Township in Somerset County to open and operate a cannabis business.

With the licensing agreement in place, Mr. Patel becomes a vendor contractor of Unity Rd. The license will provide him with consulting services across real estate, compliance, product procurement, marketing, and more. 

The Unity Rd. newest franchisee has spent more than a decade working in private equity, investing in consumer-driven brands including restaurant brands that utilize the franchise business model. He has previously acquired brands and transitioned them into franchise companies. 

Speaking on the development, Dishen Patel talked about the incredible opportunities in the cannabis industry and his expertise in running a retail business effectively. In his words:

“I was seeking next-generation business opportunities in hyper-growth industries in which I had a passion,” Patel said, recognizing that the $28 billion U.S. cannabis market is on track to reach $46 billion by 2026. “I know how to run a retail business, but the cannabis space is layered with complexities. I needed a direct route to alleviate barriers to entry and set myself up for success, while confidently making decisions.” (Source).

Business opportunities are popping up in the cannabis industry as states across the U.S. begin to legalize cannabis for recreational and medicinal use. 

While commenting on Unity Rd’s newest franchise deal, the brand CEO affirms the existence of opportunities, the intricacies of the business, and Unity Rd's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs who believe in the potential benefits in the market. In his words: 

“Unity Rd. strives to empower entrepreneurs who understand the intricacies that come with cannabis but also believe in the potential benefits and growth opportunities that the space brings to the table,” said CEO of Unity Rd., Mike Weinberger (Source).

There are now up to 20 dispensaries selling recreational cannabis in New Jersey, and another 10 that sell medicinal cannabis to registered patients only. A media release from the New Jersey Government confirms the incredible opportunity in the cannabis industry. An excerpt from Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July 2022 to September 2022 shows a total of $116,572,533, including the sales from medicinal cannabis, which takes the total up to $177,710,764. 

And while there was a surge in the sale of medicinal cannabis, the largest was in recreational sales which recorded 46% more between April and June 2022. NJ-CRC chairwoman, Dianne Houenou discussed the role the government is playing to support small business owners with initiatives like the Cannabis Academy Training which was designed to help pave the way for small business owners to enter the lucrative market. In her words: 

“We are looking forward to seeing local, small business owners participate in this lucrative market. Our priority application process as well as new initiatives like the no-cost Cannabis Training Academy being launched by New Jersey Business Action Center in early 2023 are paving that path for them to be included,” said NJ-CRC Chairwoman Dianna Houenou. (Source)

Unity Rd. is a trailblazer in the cannabis industry. They’re the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model in the United States. Founded in 2018, Unity Rd. aims to bridge the disconnected world between cannabis and franchising. They offer their partners the knowledge, resources, and support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. 

Cannabis is a highly regulated industry with laws that differ from state to state. These stiff conditions make it difficult for newcomers to enter the market. 

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission establishes and enforces the rules and regulations governing the licensing, cultivation, testing, selling, and purchasing of cannabis in the state.

