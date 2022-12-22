Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In Renton

The Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken sandwich concept continues to expand across the U.S

Photo by Karolina Kolodziejczak/Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: bigchicken.com, and franchising.com.

Big Chicken has opened its newest location in Renton. The location owned and operated by David Jones, an experienced restaurateur, and his wife Lorri opened its doors for business on Dec. 17. The restaurant is located at 921 -A N 10th street Renton, WA, 98057, a bustling upscale shopping, dining, and entertaining hub.

Commenting on the new development, franchisee David Jones expressed his excitement for the new location:

“I have been looking forward to this day since the moment I signed the franchise agreement.”

Similarly, the CEO of Big Chicken expressed his admiration for the newest partners of Big Chicken. In his words:

“We couldn’t be happier to have such an incredible pair of owners like David and Lorri running our newest location. Their backgrounds and portfolio of brands made the decision so easy for us,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. (Source)

Before David launched his Blazing Onion Handcrafted burgers, he held positions in some major national restaurant brands, including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Panhandler Pies, and Denny’s. Lorri on the other hand earned her experience working as a controller at Red Hook Brewery, Eldec Aerospace, and Phillips Warranty.

Big Chicken is the brainchild of Shaquille O’Neal and other highly accomplished individuals. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by partners that include, JRS Hospitality, a successful Las Vegas-based ownership group, Authentic Brands Group, a multinational, multi-billion dollar brand development, and Hall of fame basketball star Shaquille O’Neal.

Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From Crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Mac n’ cheese and handcrafted ice cream shakes. Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.

The signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce has been said to be scrumptious. There are lots of yummies on the menu worth giving a try which include, mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, roasted garlic bbq aioli, and more. Big Chicken’s menu is broad and enticing.

The new location at 921-A N 10th street Renton, WA 98057 officially opened its doors on Dec. 17. Visit the brand website if you want to learn more about Big Chicken.