Peachtree City, GA

Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After Arson

Madoc

Walmart announced that limited parts of the store will reopen for shoppers starting from Dec 21. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkVtg_0jnRhV7Q00
Photo byBing HAO/Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: fox5atlanta.com, news.yahoo.com, and 11alive.com

The Peachtree City Walmart store located at 2717 Georgia Highway 54 has been out of business for four months after a fire caused significant damage to the store forcing it to close temporarily for damage assessments and repairs. The fire started before 7:20 p.m. on August 24. 

The firefighters were forced to fight the flames from the outside after the fire spread to the roof and rendered the structure unstable. 

The blaze was eventually put under control around 4 a.m. the next morning by a combined effort of Peachtree City, Coweta County, Fayetteville, and Fayette County. The fire caused significant damage to the store’s interior and roof. One estimate puts the damage at between $30 to $40 million. 

Three officers who charged into the store to ensure everyone made it out of the store safely took themselves to the hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no other reports of injuries. 

The police later arrested a 14-year-old girl after she admitted to starting the fire in the store’s paper goods aisle. The case against her was settled in juvenile court on 0ct. 22 according to fox5atlanta

The store is reopening just in time for holiday shopping. 

Peachtree City and Walmart officials will hold a ceremony at 8 a.m. on Dec 21 to mark the reopening. 

Officials previously said that the location would remain out of business until next year, but now they have announced that a limited part of the store will open for holiday shoppers starting from Dec 21.

Thank you for reading. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Reopening# Peachtree City# Walmart Store# Shopping

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm an avid reader and writer. I write about life and important events happening around you and other places.

N/A
325 followers

More from Madoc

Unity RD, The Nations Pioneer of Cannabis Franchise Awards Businessman License For Cannabis Business In New Jersey

Unity Rd. is a premier cannabis shop and the first cannabis franchise in the United States. They offer their partners the needed knowledge, support, and resources to compliantly and successfully operate a cannabis dispensary.

Read full story
Renton, WA

Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In Renton

The Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken sandwich concept continues to expand across the U.S. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: bigchicken.com, and franchising.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Lewisville, TX

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In Lewisville

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Texas Restaurant in Lewisville. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: mountainmikespizza.com, qsrmagazine.com, and franchising.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Prosper, TX

Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days Celebration

The entire facility has been remodeled to give you a pleasant shopping experience. Free giveaways, breakfast, and discounted fuel awaits guests on reopening day. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, localprofile.com, and n3foodpantry.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Canton, OH

Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton

Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.

Read full story
Pharr, TX

QC Kinetix Opens Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Pharr

When you want to make a difference in people’s lives, you use your skill and resources to help improve the lives of people around you in different ways. That’s exactly what Mr. Ashley Thomas and Mrs. Susan Thomas are doing in the Rio Grande Valley. Having spent decades working in corporate America, Susan in Healthcare Administration, and Ashley in oil and gas, are now working together towards building a relationship in the community of Pharr and surrounding areas and introducing the power of regenerative medicine to help people return to living without pain.

Read full story
Richmond, TX

Buff City Soap Set To Open A New Store in Richmond

Buff City Soap, the delightfully scented plant-based soap brand, handmade daily, and loved by many is set to open a new store in Richmond on Dec 15 at 3415 FM 762 Road, Suite 130. Buff City Soap has over the years become a great alternative to folks who are fed up with the commercial soaps filled with harsh chemicals.

Read full story
Pampa, TX

Scooter’s Coffee Opens its First Location In Pampa

Scooter’s coffee, the brand famous for its fast drive-thru, quality coffee, and specialty baked pastries has opened at 1050 North Hobart Street, Pampa, Texas. The Pampa, Texas drive-thru location is owned and operated by Cecil Skipper and Warren Yeatman. The brand, through its quick establishment of many new locations across the U.S., is on a mission to become the number-one drive-thru Coffee franchise in the U.S.

Read full story
Hamilton County, TN

Crunch Fitness Set to Open A New Location in Hixson

The Crunch Fitness brand has concluded arrangements to bring a fitness center that has room for everyone irrespective of shape, age, size, gender, or fitness level to residents and guests of Hixson. Fitness enthusiasts and folks with different fitness goals looking to stay healthy will soon begin to actualize their various fitness goals.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal

While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.

Read full story
Byram, MS

Rally’s Drive-in Restaurant Chain Opens a New Location In Byram

The Innovative drive-in chain continues to expand with a new location opened in Byram Mississippi last week. This opening presents Byram residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the crave-worthy and irresistible meals that Rally’s is renowned for. The restaurant located at 5806 Terry road expectedly comes with Rally’s rich menu of scrumptious hand-seasoned 100 % beef hamburgers, freshly made hot dogs, sandwiches, and milkshakes. Also on the menu is Rally’s popular secretly seasoned fries. Therefore, whether you want to have a taste of the boss of all burgers topped with two slices of cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onions, or Rally’s secretly seasoned fries, every of Rally’s scrumptious meals that have over the years allowed the chain to carve a niche for itself in the highly competitive restaurant industry is on the menu.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

MIT Researchers And Transportation Alternatives Initiates An Online Tool to Curb Spatial Inequities in NYC’s Communities

In a bid to correct spatial inequities in New York City communities and neighborhoods, Transportation Alternatives and researchers from MIT recently released a digital tool, Spatial Equity NYC. With the aid of this tool, residents of NYC, communities, and neighborhoods can determine the following: New York City neighborhoods record the most traffic issues, are the least healthy and lack public space.

Read full story
Florida State

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Set to Expand Further in Florida After Signing its Largest Deal

A memorable coffee-drinking experience is in the offing for residents and visitors of Florida as Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a top coffee franchise famous for its premium sourcing, roasting, and 100 percent Hawaiin coffees recently announced the signing of a 20- unit development agreement along with the Florida Gulf Coast. This deal puts the brand on a fast track to actualize its expansionary goal of opening 150 new locations across the country within the next five years.

Read full story
Texas State

WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal

According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.

Read full story
Coralville, IA

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New Look

After a temporary closure for renovations and redesign, the people’s favorite restaurant which first opened in Coralville in 1974 is now wearing a fascinating new look and reopening for business starting on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Read full story
Troy, MI

A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in Troy

Bonchon is a South Korean brand that’s growing rapidly across the U.S. The brand has been a success story since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002. It has since then established itself as a global sensation with more than 390 locations across the globe and 120 locations in the U.S. Apart from the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, Bonchon also offers other pan Asian favorites like Kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

Read full story

Why All The Efforts Aimed at Ameliorating Racism Aren’t Producing Positive Results

Genuine efforts will birth real support and transformational outcome. A cursory look at the happenings around us shows that the efforts made to mitigate racism aren’t yielding the desired outcome. The rate at which humans experience racism from fellow humans is still on the increase despite the outcry, awareness, and different movements we believe will help to curb racism.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Set to Become the First State to Make Buying Sex a Felony Offense

Texas lawmakers have taken a punitive stand against the sex trade in the state by enacting a law that makes the buying of sex in Texas a felony offense. The new law which takes effect from September 1st is in line with the state government’s effort to curb or stamp out human trafficking.

Read full story
Brownsville, TX

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Agents Arrests a Sex Offender And a Mara Salvatrucha Gang Member

The Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Border Patrol Sector arrested a convicted sex offender and a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member. According to a media release by the U.S. Custom and Border Protection, the Rio Grande City Patrol Station agents working near Salineno, Texas, on Friday morning arrested a group of migrants for entering the United States illegally. One of the groups was a 29-year-old male from El Salvador who is a confirmed member of the MS-13 gang.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy