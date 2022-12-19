Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After Arson

Walmart announced that limited parts of the store will reopen for shoppers starting from Dec 21.

Author’s Note

The Peachtree City Walmart store located at 2717 Georgia Highway 54 has been out of business for four months after a fire caused significant damage to the store forcing it to close temporarily for damage assessments and repairs. The fire started before 7:20 p.m. on August 24.

The firefighters were forced to fight the flames from the outside after the fire spread to the roof and rendered the structure unstable.

The blaze was eventually put under control around 4 a.m. the next morning by a combined effort of Peachtree City, Coweta County, Fayetteville, and Fayette County. The fire caused significant damage to the store’s interior and roof. One estimate puts the damage at between $30 to $40 million.

Three officers who charged into the store to ensure everyone made it out of the store safely took themselves to the hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no other reports of injuries.

The police later arrested a 14-year-old girl after she admitted to starting the fire in the store’s paper goods aisle. The case against her was settled in juvenile court on 0ct. 22 according to fox5atlanta.

The store is reopening just in time for holiday shopping.

Peachtree City and Walmart officials will hold a ceremony at 8 a.m. on Dec 21 to mark the reopening.

Officials previously said that the location would remain out of business until next year, but now they have announced that a limited part of the store will open for holiday shoppers starting from Dec 21.

