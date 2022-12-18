Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton

Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development.

Photo by Brian Chan/Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com

Slim Chickens, the fast-growing franchise that features fine-in and drive-thru service in the better chicken segment recently announced the opening of a new restaurant located at 4990, Fulton Dr. NW. Canton Ohio. The brand’s seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims is at the forefront of the opening. The Canton restaurant is one of the brand’s 44 openings this year alone. The brand’s momentum continues to drive growth in the chicken segment.

At Slim Chickens, food is cooked to order. The broad menu and varieties of flavored sauces for dipping allow customers to experience a different taste profile each time they visit any Slim Chickens Restaurant.

Commenting on the new development, the brand’s Vice President of franchise development, Jackie Lobdell expresses the company’s elation to be adding a new location in Ohio:

“We’ve been on a steady growth trajectory in Ohio and we’re thrilled to be adding another location with Ohio Slims. Our relationship with ownership groups like Ohio Slims enables our rapid expansion in markets across the country and the UK, meeting the demand for our hand-breaded chicken tenders and house-made dipping sauces,” said Jackie Lobdell. (Source)

Slim Chickens pride itself on cooked-to-order fresh food and a strong devoted fan base known as “Slimthusiasts”. The brand differentiates itself from other brands in the better chicken segment by offering high-quality tasty food, and 17 house-made dipping sauces that allow customers to enjoy a variety of flavors that leaves them coming for more. Slim Chickens also has a broad menu that puts its rivals behind them. They offer chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken wings, waffles, and unique side items.

The better chicken brand continues to use innovation to attract more customers by delivering quality services to its customers. Fans find the southern contemporary atmosphere and the inviting layout of Slim Chickens Restaurants interesting.

The brand has since its establishment in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2003, grown to become a leading brand renowned for offering high-quality food with a focus on fresh, delicious ingredients. It has more than 200 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom and about 1,100 restaurants in development.