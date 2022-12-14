QC Kinetix Opens Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Pharr

Photo by Cdn Pages/Unsplash

When you want to make a difference in people’s lives, you use your skill and resources to help improve the lives of people around you in different ways. That’s exactly what Mr. Ashley Thomas and Mrs. Susan Thomas are doing in the Rio Grande Valley. Having spent decades working in corporate America, Susan in Healthcare Administration, and Ashley in oil and gas, are now working together towards building a relationship in the community of Pharr and surrounding areas and introducing the power of regenerative medicine to help people return to living without pain.

“We’ve worked hard and been successful in corporate America, now we want to put in the work for this clinic and see our patients take back their lives from pain. We’re here to build a relationship with the community and spread awareness about the effectiveness of our treatments,” says Susan Thomas. (Source)

Susan Thomas isn’t a stranger in helping people. She previously founded a nonprofit organization in honor of her late sister. The organization funds mentoring and counseling of young adults who need motivation, inspiration, and encouragement. In her words:

“Making a difference in people’s lives is my goal for everything that I do. I work in healthcare to help people stay physically active in society. I started the nonprofit to help others find hope and encouragement. Now, with QC Kinetix, I want to help people be free from pain and suffering using innovative, non-surgical techniques that they mightn't have known existed.” (Source)

Regenerative medicine is the next frontier for treatment that helps patients seeking relief from musculoskeletal injury, chronic joint pain, and knee, back, or shoulder pain. QC Kinetix makes use of all-natural biological protocols that take the best of what the body naturally produces and uses it to help patients recover and regain the quality of life they deserve. This procedure is an alternative to surgery and pain pills that mask the pain but don’t repair the problem in the patient's body.

“So many South Texas residents will benefit from these treatments, from those who have retired to anyone enjoying an active lifestyle, as well as athletes and industry workers who can’t afford a long surgery recovery,” says Susan Thomas. (Source)

QC Kinetix offers their patients various non-surgical pain management therapies to help patients who are dealing with all kinds of conditions like knee pain, joint pain, shoulder pain, elbow pain, and much more.

QC Kinetix Pharr is located at 1201 S Jackson Rd Suite 12, Pharr, Tx 78577. Additional information about the brand and other services they provide can be found here.