Scooter’s Coffee Opens its First Location In Pampa

Photo by Fahmi Fakhrudin/Unsplash

Scooter’s coffee, the brand famous for its fast drive-thru, quality coffee, and specialty baked pastries has opened at 1050 North Hobart Street, Pampa, Texas. The Pampa, Texas drive-thru location is owned and operated by Cecil Skipper and Warren Yeatman. The brand, through its quick establishment of many new locations across the U.S., is on a mission to become the number-one drive-thru Coffee franchise in the U.S.

To celebrate the grand opening on December 9, customers stand to get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Customers can also pay with the app by linking a credit card and tapping ‘Pay in Stores' from the home screen. Alternatively, customers can also pay with cash or a gift card and still earn loyalty by using the “Scan to Earn Loyalty” Only QR code. The app can be downloaded on Google Play and App Store. Customers earn three “smiles” for every dollar spent on orders through the app to collect towards free drinks for their loyalty.

Customers can also use the Mobile Order Ahead to place and receive their orders quickly and conveniently. Ordering ahead allows customers to customize their drinks in different ways, pay ahead and pick them up at the drive-thru window.

Founded in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. The brand’s success over the years is due to its commitment to the original business principles and the company’s core values which are integrity, love, humility, and courage. Sticking to the brand’s core values has allowed the franchise to expand and establish more than five hundred locations in 30 states with the commitment to establish many additional locations in 2023.

The brand’s signature drink is Caramelicious. The menu features a variety of espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, cold brews, savory breakfast options, and baked-from-scratch pastries.