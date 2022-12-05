Crunch Fitness Set to Open A New Location in Hixson

Photo by Carl Barcelo/Unsplash

The Crunch Fitness brand has concluded arrangements to bring a fitness center that has room for everyone irrespective of shape, age, size, gender, or fitness level to residents and guests of Hixson. Fitness enthusiasts and folks with different fitness goals looking to stay healthy will soon begin to actualize their various fitness goals.

Crunch Hixson which is scheduled to open for business by January 2023 will be located in a newly renovated space at 5230 Hwy 153, Suite 110. The center will come with modern training equipment and highly experienced staff to assist members in reaching their various fitness goals.

Crunch Hixson members stand to enjoy a fun-filled exercise experience offered in a clean environment. The center will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, a dedicated fitness studio, a functional training zone with multiple indoor turf areas, a dedicated ride studio, saunas, kids crunch childcare, hydroMassage, beds, nutrition programs for all members with CrunchOne kickoff and more.

Commenting on the new development, the CEO of TN Fitness Holding LLC owner of Crunch Hixson said that his passion to bring the best value in fitness to local areas is the drive behind the newly established fitness center. In his words:

“As a Tennessean, it has always been my passion to bring the best value in fitness to local areas and we can do this with the Crunch Fitness Brand. Everyone is welcome to our clean and friendly clubs. Come Crunch with us!” (Source).

The Crunch brand, which started as a modest gym in a basement studio in 1989 in New York, has since grown to over 400 franchised and corporate-owned fitness clubs in the United States, Canada, Spain, Portugal, and Australia. The brand is known for offering different fitness programs aimed at helping members attain their different fitness goals.

Crunch Hixson will offer a wide range of classes each week which includes 70 proprietary classes which are only offered by Crunch. Other classes include Zumba, BodyWeb with TRX, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body, Sculpt, and fat-burning Pilates. Crunch members that require additional guidance can make use of the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

To learn more about crunch fitness, kindly visit the brand’s website at https://www.crunch.com/about.