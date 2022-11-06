Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal

Lucas Andrade/Unsplash

While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.

This deal which comes on the heels of the brand’s flagship opening in the Houston Heights neighborhoods last October includes ten units with a development focus primarily in the medical center and west to the Cinco ranch area. The deal covers the Southwest section of the Houston market and also marks the brand’s over 100 units in development from coast to coast. Owing to its tech-enabled operations, and emphasis on a chef-driven menu, Daddy’s Chicken Shack now has locations in development in Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, and Arizona.

Commenting on the new deal, longtime Houston resident Craig Baudier, a businessman and the brand’s regional developer speaks of his admiration for the fast-growing brand and his readiness to work with the team in taking the brand to greater heights:

“As someone who’s experienced the process of site selection, designing, and building out a location, I possess the necessary knowledge and expertise to streamline an operation like Daddy’s. I’m always looking for the next opportunity that both excites me and speaks to my skill set, and Daddy’s Chicken Shack checks all of those boxes.”(Source)

Mr. Baudier is bringing his extensive business experience to the brand’s development and expansionary efforts. He will oversee the development of his first location and as well focus on getting independent franchisees for the remaining nine locations. His first Daddy’s Chicken Shack location is expected to open by the spring of 2023.

The fast-growing brand remains committed to satisfying its customers with quality tasty meals that taste uniquely different. Established in Pasadena California by entrepreneur duo Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas, the brand has continued to expand rapidly since its inception in 2018. It has through its tech-enabled operations, rich menu, quality meals, and service delivery positioned itself top in the market. The brand’s menu includes Big Daddy Sandwich, Vegan Daddy Nuggets, Chicken fingers, Kids Meal Combo, Daddy’s Famous Breakfast Burritos, and so on. For more information about the brand, visit