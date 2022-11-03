Rally’s Drive-in Restaurant Chain Opens a New Location In Byram

Sk/Unsplash

The Innovative drive-in chain continues to expand with a new location opened in Byram Mississippi last week. This opening presents Byram residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the crave-worthy and irresistible meals that Rally’s is renowned for. The restaurant located at 5806 Terry road expectedly comes with Rally’s rich menu of scrumptious hand-seasoned 100 % beef hamburgers, freshly made hot dogs, sandwiches, and milkshakes. Also on the menu is Rally’s popular secretly seasoned fries. Therefore, whether you want to have a taste of the boss of all burgers topped with two slices of cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onions, or Rally’s secretly seasoned fries, every of Rally’s scrumptious meals that have over the years allowed the chain to carve a niche for itself in the highly competitive restaurant industry is on the menu.

The restaurant chain famous for its flavorful food and people-focused attitude recently announced the opening of its first restaurant in Byram.

The opening is the 5th Rally’s location in the greater Jackson area and the 7th in Mississippi. The brand’s newest location is owned and operated by entrepreneur Michael Quinn and partner, Jason. It’s the third unit they’ll open by the end of the year

One good thing about Rally’s meals is the taste and the irresistible urge for more bites after taking the first bite. Another is the design of the restaurant which is innovative, and flexible thus making it easier to drive in, and exit the area with your order. With 836 Restaurants and room to grow, the chain has over the years proved itself to be customer focused.

Founded in 1985 in Alabama, U.S, and headquartered in Tampa Florida, Checkers and Rally’s drive-in Restaurants have continued to provide exceptional value to their customers who keep the chain thriving and for their employees who work hard to maintain the standard of the brand.

The trusted brand with a flexible building format that’s expanding rapidly across the country is welcoming Byram residents and visitors to their new location at 5806 Terry Road Byram Mississippi.

To learn more about Rally’s visit https://www.rallys.com/.