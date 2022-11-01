Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Set to Expand Further in Florida After Signing its Largest Deal

Madoc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oczb_0iuSmDXe00
Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

A memorable coffee-drinking experience is in the offing for residents and visitors of Florida as Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a top coffee franchise famous for its premium sourcing, roasting, and 100 percent Hawaiin coffees recently announced the signing of a 20- unit development agreement along with the Florida Gulf Coast. This deal puts the brand on a fast track to actualize its expansionary goal of opening 150 new locations across the country within the next five years.

Having recorded many successes since its arrival in Florida twenty years ago, the senior leadership team is convinced that Florida is one of the strongest markets based on the performance and brand familiarity of existing stores. One of the brand’s current franchisees is actively expanding along the Florida panhandle, and there’s a growing interest in Orlando, Tallahassee, and the South Florida Atlantic Coast. 

Commenting on the new development in Florida, the CEO Scott Snyder speaks succinctly about the brand’s success in the sunshine state and their grasp of the Florida market:

“Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has had repeated success in Florida for twenty years and has built a loyal following of local regulars and residents and vacationers. Our Brand Experience and messaging are consistent with the Florida market and Adel understands that. His expertise and skill will be tremendous to our system..(source).”

The brand’s year-to-date development achievements include five new store openings and an additional five projected to be in service before the end of the year. There are also seventeen nine units sold and thirteen locations under construction. Plans are also in place to establish twenty stores within the next seven years between Bradenton, Naples, and Marco Island. The team is at the moment targeting ideal sites in the greater Naples and Fort Myers Beach areas to open the first locations in 2023. 

Bad Ass Coffee was established on the beautiful island of Hawaii in 1989 with the goal of brewing and sharing American-grown, quality Hawaiin coffee from Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Kona, and Ka’u with coffee lovers everywhere. Shortly after its birth, the brand found its way to the mainland as tourists began to bring their new favorite coffee, hats, and t-shirts home and spread the word about their Hawaiian favorite coffee. 

The premium coffee brand offers customers uniquely tasted coffee that leaves customers coming back for more. The brand’s menu is enriched with a variety of delicious drinks like the brand’s signature lattes, popular blended drinks, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise. 

