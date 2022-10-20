Coralville, IA

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New Look

After a temporary closure for renovations and redesign, the people’s favorite restaurant which first opened in Coralville in 1974 is now wearing a fascinating new look and reopening for business starting on Monday, October 24, 2022. 

The restaurant located at 819 1st Avenue in Coralville is remodeled to embody the brand’s design elements and modern prototype which offers guests a new way to order, including Bakery by Perkins, the brand’s Bakery storefront which can be accessed through major delivery apps. 

“We’re delighted to present our refreshed building design and added services for our guests to enjoy,” said Jim Frank, Chief Operating Officer for Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. “We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience while our team focused on renovating the restaurant with a brighter new look for the Coralville community.” 

Perkins was established in 1957 as a single pancake house in Cincinnati Ohio. The chain has over the years transformed to become a giant in the fast food industry. It has since then grown to 290 company-owned and franchise locations across 32 states and Canada. The brand boasts of a wide-ranging menu that includes breakfast favorites and hearty homestay entrees featuring a wide variety of soups, salads, and the famous bottomless pot of coffee. This allows Perkins customers to get the exact meal they want including the signature Build Your Own Breakfast. The Perkins famous in-store bakery also offers a wide array of scrumptious food items including pies and the signature mammoth muffin.

The reopening is happening right in time for customers to enjoy Perkins rich fall menu that includes a pumpkin-inspired bakery and breakfast items. It’s also a good time for pumpkin lovers to enjoy pancake platters and pumpkin cream cheese mammoth muffins. Perkins popular burgers, fries, and pie combos will also be on offer at the brand’s Coralville location located at 819 1st Ave, Coralville. 

It’ll open for business seven days a week 6:00 am till midnight starting from Monday, October 24, 2022. 

It has become easy for Coralville residents and visitors to enjoy their favorite Perkins meal, as all bakery treats and entrees are available for dine-in, curbside, pickup, and delivery. For more information visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com

