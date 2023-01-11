Pricing a home can be difficult, and you might find some properties that are listed for more than you expect. Sometimes the seller is determined that their home is worth a certain amount of money, and won't budge from that belief.

But whatever the reason for an overpriced home, it can be more difficult for a buyer. If you're wondering how to make an offer on an overpriced home, we provide some tips to help you successfully purchase the property.

Overpriced Home? How To Make an Offer Photo by webgraphicscreator

Hire an Experienced Buyers Agent

Whenever you are entering into a home purchase, it's a good idea to have someone on your side who can negotiate on your behalf. This is particularly important when the negotiation could be more difficult, like when making an offer on an overpriced home.

An experienced real estate agent should have the knowledge to better deal with this type of situation and successfully negotiate the purchase.

Is the Home Actually Overpriced?

Before you decide to make a low offer on a home you think is priced higher than it should be, is it really overpriced?

Even if it looks like there are similar properties listed for less, it doesn't automatically mean that the home is overpriced. To make the situation clearer, your real estate agent can check if the home has been on the market for longer than average.

If this home has been listed for 60 days, when on average homes find a buyer in 20 days, it does suggest that the home is priced higher than it should be. However, there can be other reasons why a home might have trouble finding a buyer, so this doesn't definitely mean it is overpriced.

Your buyer's agent can complete a comparative market analysis for a clearer picture of whether the home is on the market for more than it should be. The CMA looks at comparable sales recently in the same area. These other homes can then be compared to the home you are interested in buying to determine whether it is really overpriced or not.

If it is found that the home is priced higher than comparable sales, this information can be used as evidence to justify your lower offer when you bid on the home.

How to Make an Offer on an Overpriced Home More Attractive

When you want to make an offer that the seller will consider too low, you will have to work harder to convince them to sell their home to you. You might believe you are making a reasonable offer considering the comparable sales, but the seller isn't going to see it that way.

If the seller thinks they are being lowballed, they are unlikely to change their position easily. Even if you are right about the home being overpriced. But if you can make your offer look more attractive, you might change their mind.

Let's look at some things that could persuade the seller to accept a lower offer:

Be pre-approved for the mortgage

If you have pre-approval for the mortgage you need to purchase the property, the seller knows that you shouldn't have a problem with financing. When the seller sees your offer is supported by pre-approval, they might look at it more favorably even though it is lower than they want.

While getting pre-qualified for a mortgage is also possible, this isn't the same or as good as pre-approval. Pre-approval is a deeper look at your finances than pre-qualification and requires you to supply more documentation to the lender.

Increase your earnest money deposit

The buyer's earnest money deposit, sometimes known as a good faith deposit, is a way to show the seller that you are serious about buying their home. It gives the seller the confidence to take their home off the market, knowing that they will get this deposit if the buyer backs out of their purchase without good reason.

While there might be a normal amount of earnest money that is expected in your area, offering more can make your bid more attractive to the seller.

Limit your contingencies

You can choose to include many different contingencies in your offer to the seller. While these contingencies will protect your earnest money when something goes wrong before closing, they don't benefit sellers who would normally prefer fewer contingencies that slow down the selling process.

With an overpriced home, having fewer contingencies could be very attractive to the seller. This might be something that could make them compromise on the price, and improve your chances of buying the home.

Use the seller's timeline

If the seller wants to close the sale quickly or needs more time to find their next home, you can accommodate these requirements in your offer. This is a way you can provide value to the seller that could make them agree to a lower offer.

Seller concessions

You could offer more than the home is worth but ask for concessions from the seller. The concessions could be paying closing costs or something else that makes the deal worthwhile for you, but still gives the seller the price they want. If you do this, you need to remember the house still has to appraise for the amount you offer.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are options to make buying an overpriced home more likely. Though even if you do everything right, there's no guarantee it will work out the way you want. The seller can always stubbornly resist changing their mind, no matter what you do

If you are trying to buy in a fast-moving housing market, it might be better to avoid overpriced homes altogether. It could be a waste of your time that will make you miss out on other suitable homes.

Though if you are certain you want the home, being more flexible in your offer can pay off. And even if the home has been on the market for longer than average, this could give the seller more reasons to come down in price. Despite an overpriced home appearing more difficult to buy, it could be easier than you expect when you try.