An exciting opportunity has arrived for airport workers who need help with childcare

City of Phoenix handing a check to Sky Harbor Sky Harbor press release

(Phoenix, AZ) The City of Phoenix teamed up with Sky Harbor employees to take care of their children.

“The Airport Worker Child Care Scholarship Program targets the vital frontline workers who support the essential travel operations of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport,” Sky Harbor press release.

Phoenix City Council paid $4 million to make this program possible for eligible employees. Phoenix mayor, Kate Gallego, talked about the importance of childcare for working parents and how important it was to implement this for airport staff.

“It allows people already struggling to qualify for free child care at a facility near them so they can work at the airport,” says Tamra Ingersoll, PIO.

The childcare scholarships are provided to all sorts of workers, but they need to fit the eligibility requirements.

“Scholarships are available to Phoenix Sky Harbor badged workers who meet certain income criteria, including Aviation Department employees, airline employees, concessions workers, and contractors who ensure “America’s Friendliest Airport®” is up and running 24 hours a day,” Sky Harbor press release.

The aviation department has teamed up with First things First (FTF), which is a statewide organization that focuses on expanding early education and family support programs for children. Sky Harbor will use the same structure that FTF uses for their Quality First scholarship program.

“As part of the scholarship program, The Valley of the Sun United Way – under contract with First Things First - will be managing the application process, including conducting eligibility verification for the program,” Sky Harbor press release.

With the addition of this program to Sky Harbor, it makes them one of few who offer this kind of benefit to their employees who are either badged or city employees.