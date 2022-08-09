A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in need

Junkie Garage Junkie Garage Facebook

(Surprise, AZ) Car troubles can cause a damper on someone’s day and ruin their schedule, so Mike Kuba and his son Matthew started The Junkie Garage to help people.

Car labor can be expensive, so The Junkie Garage provides free labor if you buy the part you need.

He will tell you the exact part you need and how long it will take, depending on the problem.

Matthew Kuba helping fix cars The Junkie Garage Facebook

“I started it after my own AC went out in 2016 and was quoted almost $4000 to repair. I bought the parts, bought the tools and watched hours of youtube videos to learn to fix it myself,” says Mike Kuba.

After Kuba fixed his own vehicle, he decided to offer the service to his friends and family, or even people who needed it. The Junkie Garage grew quickly and they even did an interview with Channel 12 in 2018.

Kuba and his son provide all sorts of car services. In the summer months, they can fix the AC and brakes.

“In non summer months, I also do suspension, fuel pumps, alternators, spark plugs, coil packs, the list is really endless and is determined by whether or not im able to do the repair and how much time it takes,” Kuba said.

He hopes that one day he will be able to expand The Junkie Garage to where they have a big enough lot to host a larger garage.

Kuba is looking for some volunteers to work part time and to incorporate them into his scheduling software. The volunteers can pick their own days and hours that they are willing to help.