Pinal County residents are getting a new route, alleviating traffic

(Pinal County, AZ) The meridian project started in August 2021 and is coming to an end this summer. The meridian needed to be done around this time since State Route 24 (SR 24) was also opening.

“The Meridian Road Project (once complete to the south) will extend Meridian Road for more than 5 miles from Combs Road to the new extension of the SR 24 which runs from Ellsworth to Ironwood,” Ray Telles, PIO for the Public works Department.

Both of these streets, Ellsworth and Ironwood, are high traffic so this new road will give better opportunities to residents.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has worked with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) since 2014 on SR 24.

These two projects allow Pinal County residents more opportunities to avoid traffic and find better routes to get to their desired destinations.

“Since the Queen Creek and North San Tan Valley areas are some of the fastest-growing communities in the state, it is imperative that the infrastructure keeps up with the growth to ensure keeping these communities as attractive places to move. With rising housing costs making living close to the city unaffordable, people still need reliable avenues of transportation to make their quality of life worthwhile,” Telles.

The town of Queen Creek and Pinal County are teaming up on this project. All of the costs associated with the project will be split 50/50 between the town and county.

The problems associated with rapid growth are beginning to show in the form of traffic congestion, as most of those who are moving to the San Tan Valley/ Queen Creek areas are still needing to commute to jobs located elsewhere in the greater Phoenix Metro area. This was just one more avenue for those commuters to get to and from their homes and workplaces.

“Pinal County was the lead agency in administering the project's design and construction. Celeste Garza was the lead engineer on this project,” Telles.

Right now the road is only open to local traffic, but the section from Germann North to SR 24 will open on August 11.

“The entire Meridian Road Project is expected to be completed later this year,” Telles.