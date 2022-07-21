Feel like floating on the river in a festive costume? Salt River Tubing has you covered

Banner for Salt River Tubing Event Salt River Tubing Facebook

(Mesa, AZ) Salt River Tubing is back with another dress up event coming up at the end of this month.

Summer is in full swing at Mesa’s Salt River Tubing and they want people to come dressed in their Hawaiian gear.

“Skip the trip to Hawaii -you can shake your grass skirt with the Hula Honeys during the hukilau line dance and see ‘how low you can go’ under the limbo stick! Hawaiian-tiki barges will transport guests to the Lower Salt River for fun in the sun on the rocking river rapids,” Salt River Tubing press release (2021).

“Sail your tube Hawaiian-style and enjoy a refreshing voyage on the mountain-stream waters of the Salt River! The Mega Hawaiian Hula event is the perfect venue to experience a unique, fun-filled adventure on the Salt River. Wave ‘aloha’ to thousands of flowered-lei tubers in the ‘mini-Grand Canyon’ of Tonto National Forest!” Henri Breault, Salt River Tubing’s President/C.E.O., said (2021 press release).

The luau is an all day event taking place on Saturday, July 30. People are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Hawaiian gear, from lei’s to grass skirts. They are offering free mega lei’s for people who come, until supplies last.

Show up in your best luau gear and you can get a chance to win a free tuber pass for your next visit.

“The Mega Hawaiian Hula event, co-sponsored by LIVE 101.5 radio station and Salt River Tubing, is aligned with the USDA Forest Service’s “More Kids in the Woods” commitment in meeting the challenge of reduced youth involvement in outdoor activities. The program was expressly designed to encourage efforts to get kids and teens outdoors in their national Forests,” Salt River Tubing press release (2021).

You can either bring your own tube or rent some for $21 plus tax per person. This fee gives you free parking and shuttle bus rides to and from the river.