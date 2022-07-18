Add a furry friend to your family — Pinal County Animal Care and Control announces waived-fee adoptions

A happy customer adopting her puppy Pinal County Animal Care and Control’s Facebook

(Pinal County, AZ) A pet adoption center is full and looking for families to come and take an animal home.

Pinal County Animal Care and Control center is at their limit and is offering free adoptions until the end of July. They are currently housing 194 rescue dogs and cats and hope as many of them can be adopted as soon as possible.

“All animals have fee waived adoptions and every animal is spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped!” Pinal County Animal Care and Control.

They are hosting one more adoption event this month at Superstition Harley Davidson.

If you do decide to adopt a dog or cat, the adoption process is easy you just need to come into the shelter pick your pet, show some form of identification, sign two adoption papers and that is all!

Their Facebook shows the different animals they have up for adoption and you can read a little about each. Their shelter posts daily about the pets still available and gives you a chance to contact them if you are interested in meeting them.

The adoption event will be held on July 23 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The address is 2910 Apache Trail Apache Junction, AZ 85120.