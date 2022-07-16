Fun activities and life lessons intersect when local firefighters lead a summer program for kids

Flyer for the Summer Water and Safety Days Arizona City Fire District Association's Facebook

(Arizona City, AZ) The Arizona City Fire Department has reopened their summer program, Summer Water and Safety Days.

The program started in 2016 when fire chief Jeffrey Heaton wanted kids to have a fun way to spend their summer.

“Dozens of kids came out this morning and we saw lots of smiles! This is a great community event and we are thrilled the AZ City Fire District is able and willing to put this on during the Summer,” said Pinal County Attorney's office’s Facebook.

Jeff Heaton, Fire Chief, and Kent Volkmer, Pinal County Attorney Pinal County Attorney's office website

The event is free for community kids and they are even provided a free lunch. The program runs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

The event is a combination of fun activities while also being taught important life lessons. They talk about drug awareness, gang awareness and fire safety. They want to give children an exciting outlet this summer while also educating them.

The program is helping keep kids out of trouble since they have a place to go rather than stay home and get in possible trouble.

The lunch provided for these kids is a huge part of what makes the program. With the Arizona heat over the summer parents do not want to use or maybe can not use kitchen appliances, so having a warm lunch for the children is very helpful.

“The Pinal County Attorney's Office is proud to sponsor lunch for the kids on Fridays throughout the month of July,” says Pinal County Attorney’s office website.

The fire department buys the slides, water and food so donations are greatly appreciated. Also volunteers since there is no limit to how many kids can come to their program.

They are expecting 100 to 150 kids to attend this summer, which the department is extremely excited for. The program started June 1 and is to continue on throughout the summer.

If you have any questions you can call the Arizona City Firehouse at: 520-466-5542.