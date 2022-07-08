A Pink Floyd tribute band hits the East Valley this summer

Shine on Floyd band Shine on Floyd Facebook

(San Tan Valley, AZ) The cover band, Shine on Floyd, is performing at the Combs Performing Arts Center on July 23.

“If you want to hear Pink Floyd played “note-for-note” with a great stage and light show along with background videos, backup singers and more – then Shine On Floyd is the Pink Floyd tribute band you want to see and hear. ,” Shine on Floyd Facebook events.

Shine on Floyd is an Arizona based music group who is dedicated to singing top hits from Pink Floyd. It’s eight members include: Scott Fresener (bass guitar), Bryan Laurienti (lead singer/ lead guitarist), Mike Jackson (second lead guitar), Andrew Smith(keyboard player), Jeff Bowen (drummer), Romn Paras (sax player/backup singer), Jewell Hill (backup singers) and Amy Schugar (backup singer).

“Shine On Floyd is a work of love to honor the creativity of Pink Floyd songs and they strive to put on a show where you can close your eyes and think you are hearing Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason on stage. ,” Shine on Floyd website.

The band was started in 2019 by the bass guitarist, Scott Fresener, who has been in the Phoenix area playing music on-and-off for most of his life.

“Scott is the “mature” member of the group having played originally in the 60’s and having one of the hot local bands that opened for many national touring acts. ,” Shine on Floyd website.

Backup singers are very important for tribute bands, especially Shine on Floyd. Since Pink Floyd has a unique sound, the backup singers work well with the other band members to showcase the original band’s style.

“The fact that all of the band reads music and knows theory really helps them duplicate the Pink Floyd sound on stage. Plus, everyone in the band can handle background vocals and harmonies to help supplement the talented backup singers. ,” Shine on Floyd website.

At their concerts they try and make them as similar to Pink Floyd as possible.

“The band is very self-contained and owns their own large and small moving lights, lasers, large truss system, large video screen, projector, full sound system with sub woofers and more. ,” Shine on Floyd website.