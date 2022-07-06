A Maricopa resident became a published children's author

Photo of Judy Nganga on her author profile Judy Nganga

(Maricopa, AZ) An Arizona resident published her first book to help inspire young girls to pursue their dreams.

Judy Nganga’s book, “Girls Can Build Too!” helps inspire girls to work towards their dream careers. The book gives girls different career paths they can follow, so they can see how their future could look.

“ The book is about teaching young girls about other career opportunities that are commonly not pursued by women in the modern society,” Nganga said.

Nganga went to school and obtained a bachelor's degree in computer information systems. She also earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity.

Her nieces motivated her to write this book so they can be better prepared for the future. She wants her nieces and other young girls to see what the world has to offer for women.

“I came up with the idea for the book after discovering that due to lack of knowledge, many women and girls are not aware that they can pursue different career opportunities,” Nganga says.

Nganga talked about how she worked on this book for three months. She enjoyed the book writing process because she learned a lot about how books are created and how she can use what she learned for future books she writes.

She has always desired to write books for kids and young adults, so she could help their generation. She wants her books to better equip them for the future.

This book has not only made her realize how much she could do, but also how much women in general can do.



“I believe that women can be engineers, architects, builders, etc. and our girls need to be encouraged by having background information about these career opportunities,” Nganga says.

Nganga is planning on writing many more childrens’ books, so she can better prepare them for a range of different careers.