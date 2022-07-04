Maricopa, AZ

Long-term team members were celebrated this past month at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

Madison Vega

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino honored its 2022 Caesars Founders Award Recipients at its Years of Service Event on June 7. Michael Kintner, seniorHarrah's Ak_Chin Casino

(Maricopa, AZ) Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino hosted their annual Years Of Service event on June 7, where they celebrated 203 team members.

This event usually occurs annually, but due to the pandemic they had to put the celebrations on hold.

“We’re so happy to get together once again and celebrate the milestones, achievements and efforts of Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino’s team members. Especially one lucky award winner that went on to represent our team in the national Caesars Founders Award competition,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager Michael Kintner.

They made a special nod to the Caesars Founders Award recipients.

“The Caesars Founders Awards give thanks to employees who have dedicated themselves to the Caesars company. This year’s awards recognized individuals who regularly and consistently delivered best-in-class service to Harrah’s Ak-Chin guests,..,”says Jennifer Schwegman, HMA Public Relations.

Each of these award winners showed Caesars’ core values in three categories: Blaze The Trail, All in One Service and Together We Win.

Blaze the Trail award winners showed leadership, integrity and ownership. Jose Garica, compliance manager, and Andrea Toth, assistant manager food operation took the honors in this category.

For the All in One Service award, recipients exemplified fun, service and connection. The award winners were Bobby Zikic, senior graphic designer, and Cody Hansen, assistant food and beverage manager.

The third award, Together we win, team members showed inclusion, care and teamwork. The award recipients were Mellitta Benning, senior executive casino host, and Derek Dutra, slot attendant host lead.

One winner from each property goes to a regional level competition, where they can compete with other outstanding Caesars team members. Mellitta Benning was selected and one the regional title for the All in one Service award and she is one of 18 selected for national recognition.

“Mellitta is a one-of-a-kind team member. She displays the value of teamwork, approaches each day with a positive ‘will-do’ attitude, builds authentic relationships and strives to create personalized, memorable experiences that our guests cherish and her colleagues’ respect,” Kintner said.

In the 2022 awards ceremony they also recognized team members who have reached large milestones in their careers.

“1 team member with 35 years of service, one team member with 30 years of service, 19 team members with 25 years of service, 25 with 20 years of service, 35 with 15 years, 40 with 10 years, and 82 with five years of service,” Schwegman says.

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino is known for its luxury and great service. They are Arizona’s first and only tribal hotel to have an international management program.

“Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino features 529 luxurious resort and tower guestrooms, spa and fitness center, and an outdoor swimming pool with a swim-up bar,” Schwegman says.

