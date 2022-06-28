Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino adds ‘80s sounds to its summer concert series with Culture Club

Boy George and Culture Club Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Facebook

(Maricopa, AZ) Boy George and Culture Club are set to rock the Harrah’s concert stage on August 19.

Boy George was one of the first male artists to dress androgynously. The band rose to popularity in the ‘80s, when the popular New Romantic music genre that started in the U.K. had its heyday. The band’s unique style is synonymous with their image and keeps fans excited to see their different fashion looks.

“Boy George is a British singer, known for his flamboyant and androgynous image, who once fronted the band Culture Club,” according to biography.com.

Culture Club was a major success for Boy George, rather than his solo career. He started djing and had a lot of luck in this field.

“Since their inception in 1981, Culture Club have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, led by their classic hits, "’Do You Really Want to Hurt Me", "Karma Chameleon", and "I'll Tumble 4 Ya,"’ TicketMaster said.

Now the band is back together and they are performing all over the country. The show starts at 7 p.m. on August 19 at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino, 15406 Maricopa Road. Tickets range from $61 to $235. Call 480-802-5000 or visit the website for further information, or to purchase your tickets.

The Ak-Chin Casino hosts events throughout the year, from live music acts to comedians to onstage versions of your favorite game shows like Wheel of Fortune, from now till November.

Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino fun Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Facebook

In addition to having more than 500 guestrooms, there’s plenty to do if you want to make your concert experience a longer stay. The casino in the hotel has everything from craps to video poker. They also have one of the two bingo halls within the Caesars portfolio — William Harrah started the company and opened the first bingo hall in 1937 in Reno.