What could make tubing down the Salt River more fun? Superheroes

Superheros tubing in the salt river Salt River Tubing Facebook

(Mesa, AZ) Salt River Tubing’s sixth annual Superheroes Splashdown is upon us — this fun event happens Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m to 6:30 p.m.

You’ll be in good company as you float past iconic members of the superhero community like Thor, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Ant Man. Maybe you can even get a photo opportunity with one of your favorites.

The cost to tube for the entire day is $21, plus tax. That includes tube rental, parking and the shuttle bus.

“The Superheroes-themed event has been designed to capture the attention of teenage youth and encourage them to enjoy the “great outdoors” on the Lower Salt River in Tonto National Forest,” according to the 2021 press release for Salt River Tubing.

You should show up in your best superhero costume, or just something swim-appropriate. The people with the best superhero costumes have a chance to win free tube rental passes for the whole day.

“The Superheroes Splash Down experience is always a colossal success! Tubers love transforming themselves into their favorite Superhero and riding the rocking rapids on Salt River,” said Henri Breault, President/C.E.O. of Salt River Tubing.

Children under the age of eight, or under four-feet-tall are not allowed on the shuttles or on the tubes. Life vests should be worn by children and inexperienced swimmers for safety reasons.

Glass containers are not allowed at this event, so you should bring plastic or canned beverages. If