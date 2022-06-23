Stormy Weather: Monsoon season has begun — here are some tips to stay safe

Cloudy Storm Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(Pinal County, AZ) Monsoon season is here and Arizona residents need to be prepared in order to stay safe.

This annual weather event brings rain and often very chaotic dust storms that can cause various levels of damage. The three primary dangers people need to be aware of are dust storms, lightning, flash floods and heavy rain storms.

“Every year between the middle of June through the end of September, Arizona experiences its famous Monsoon Season,” according to the Pinal County government website.

On Pinal County’s website they talk about these primary dangers and how to protect yourself as much as possible. In all three occurrences it is best to watch your surroundings in order to not get caught in any of them.

Driving during a monsoon, or any of these dangers, is scary but there are ways to protect yourself.

“If you are caught driving in a dust storm, experts recommend pulling off of the road to the right as far as is possible. Next, turn off your car, shut down the headlights, and keep your windows up. Be sure to also set the parking brake instead of using the brake pedal,” Pinal County gov. website.

Garin Groff, public information officer on monsoons for ADOT, talked about how important it is to be prepared.

“Expect the unexpected. Have extra supplies, including a fully charged cell phone, drinking water and emergency kit in case you experience an extended highway closure. Inspect your windshield wipers before the rains come and replace them if necessary,” Groff said.

If you are caught in a monsoon with low to zero visibility pullover and turn your lights off. This helps other cars realize you are not the car to follow. Monsoons are dangerous so your car may break down, if it does then pullover and call 911.

Driving through heavy rain Asif Hassan/Getty Images

If it is absolutely necessary for you to drive in a monsoon, Graff talked about some helpful ways to stay safe.

“The best way to drive in a monsoon is not to drive into a storm. If you see a dust storm or heavy rain ahead, it’s best to exit the roadway and wait for the storm to move through the area. Get to a safe area as far off the roadway as possible,” Graff said.

Remember it is not only you on the roads at most times so keep a safe distance and reasonable speed, especially during these storms.

Road maintenance workers try their best to close off flooded roads, but sometimes they are not able to so they recommend using your best judgment on whether or not you should drive on certain roads.

With the possibility of flooding Pinal County provides sandbags for its residents, in order to block the flooding as much as possible. Residents are able to get up to 25 sand bags, but bring your own shovel to get them. You are able to click on this website for information on how to pick up the sand bags.