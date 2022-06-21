Casa Grande, AZ

Youth Expo: Casa Grande teams up with local businesses to provide youth with fun summer activities

Madison Vega

(Casa Grande, AZ) Casa Grande is hosting an event for young kids and parents to explore different programs for kids this summer. 

This Saturday the city of Casa Grande recreation center is hosting the Youth Expo at the community recreation center. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. 

The event is a chance for parents and kids, ages 0-17, to find fun activities to do this summer. The City of Casa Grande is teaming up with businesses and organizations to create fun opportunities.

 “The event will include booths from local businesses and organizations representing various youth programs such as day cares, schools, sports leagues, dance studios, cheer, family resources and more,” the City of Casa Grande said.

Mindy Pieper, recreation coordinator, talked about Youth Expo’s primary goal.

“The goal of the event is to show new families what Casa Grande has to offer. This event will give parents and their kids an opportunity to learn about sports, activities, and programs available to them in Casa Grande,” Pieper. 

New families are moving to Casa Grande almost daily, so this event is key for the city to host, according to Pieper. With all of the new families moving to Casa Grande this expo is a great way for them to become accustomed to the city. 

“This is the second year hosting the event and the purpose of the event is for Casa Grande families to learn about all the programs and activities available to them in our community,” Pieper said.

 The Youth Expo is free and offers attendees a chance to enter a raffle and win prizes. The prizes you can win include gift cards, bluetooth speakers and vouchers to some of the participating businesses. 

The event is convention-style,meaning guests can walk up to the different vendors to learn about them. There are 32 different businesses that have signed up, so it gives families a lot of options to pick from. 

