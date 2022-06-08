Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino, but will Pat and Vanna be in tow?

Pat and Vanna with some previous contestants Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

(Maricopa, AZ) Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Arizona, where locals can watch or participate in the fun of playing the long-beloved TV show known as America’s Game ®.

Unfortunately, the popular hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White won’t be on the road with the game, but this on-the-road version promises a lively experience.

The shows take place on November 4 and 5 at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino. AZ residents will be able to hop on stage and audition, giving them a chance to be a part of the show.

“They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more at every show!” Wheel of Fortune Live.

For fans, this event is a perfect way for you to get involved since any guest can audition. Also, it makes the process much more convenient since it may take place in their hometowns.

This will even be an interactive event for other audience members — they might be picked at random to participate and win prizes.

“One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at Wheel of Fortune Live! — so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!"

Guests can bring their families to join the fun. There is an eight-ticket limit per ticket buyer.

Inside the event, there will be no outside food or drinks allowed. Also, guests must bring a clear bag for security precautions.