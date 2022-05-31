Local high School graduate getting ready to compete in the National Rodeo this summer.

Tayler in action Tayler Kent

By Madison Vega/ NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, AZ) Junior high and high school students all over the globe are getting ready to compete in a huge competition this summer.

The National High Schools Final Rodeo is a nationwide competition where teens compete in different levels to win. There are two different finals taking place this summer. The National Junior High Finals (NJHFR) will be held in June in Georgia, while the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) is in Wyoming during July.

A recent ASU Prep School grad, Tayler Kent, is competing in the NHSFR competition in Wyoming. Kent has been rodeoing since she was three years old with her family who also were rodeo riders.

After graduating from the ASU prep school she has been working hard so she can be successful when she is competing.

“Rodeo is a huge time commitment because you have to keep yourself in shape and also the horses,” Kent.

She talks about how horses are just like people and they need to be kept in shape in order to perform the best.

Tayler posing with a horse Tayler Kent

The National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) has been around for 70 years and has just continued to grow. In the first NHSFR there were six events instead of the thirteen there are now.

The mission statement for the NHSRA is, “Promote the sport of rodeo and the highest type of conduct and sportsmanship and expose its positive image to the general public.”

In the NHSFR there are thirteen events that boys or girls can compete in: bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, tie down roping, cutting horse, goat tying, pole bending, queen contest, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, shooting sports and team roping.

“The rodeo competitions are very simple they have a draw for every competitor and they have an order of events,” Tayler Kent.

Before going to the NHSFR, riders need to compete in four state level competitions in order to qualify for the main event. Over 1,500 riders compete for national titles, awards and scholarships.

“The National High School Rodeo Association [NHSRA] was created to give high school students the opportunity to participate and compete in this unique and challenging sport,” according to the NHSRA.

Rodeo is not recognized by high school athletics, but these athletes compete on a scale similar to collegiate and professional athletes.

NHSRA runs on individual donations and corporate partners since it is completely separate from school boards and taxpayer dollars.

Kent plans on going professional and to compete to be in the top fifteen in the world.