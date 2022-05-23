Equestrian nonprofit teaches acrobatic moves and therapeutic techniques

Getty Images

By Madison Vega/ NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(San Tan Valley, AZ) Gymnastics, acrobatics and dance are not words you associate with horses, but with equestrian vaulting you can do all of that.

Salt River Vaulters is an equestrian non-profit vaulting company that teaches people how to do amazing tricks with horses in the San Tan Valley. They are the only equestrian vaulting program in Arizona.

This company also specializes in therapeutic vaulting for people struggling with disabilities, either physical or mental.

This program’s mission is, “helping individuals chase their dreams through the art and sport of equestrian vaulting.”

They specialize in helping children, adults and veterans struggling with disabilities. They offer small group lessons or private lessons for people with special needs.

Equestrian vaulting combines dance, gymnastics and acrobatics on top of a horse. Before you can jump onto the horse, the instructors use a barrel, a fake horse, in order to practice first.

It can be a team or an individual sport, depending on the person. There are two different types of competitions freestyle and compulsories. Compulsories consist of a set list of moves that every person needs to follow, no matter the level.

Freestyle is a choreographed routine that lasts one minute created by the rider. While team freestyle consists of one to three vaulters on the horse at a time, which lasts for four minutes.



“In simple terms, Equestrian vaulting is gymnastics on horseback. At the basic level you have a core set of moves called compulsories and then freestyle which incorporates more creativeness,” says Jared Sallus, one of the organization’s instructors.

Even though equestrian vaulting consists of difficult moves on a horse, this program talks about how you do not need any prior gymnastics or horseback riding experience.

Sallus said, “We have had students that have trouble just getting out of the house and getting dressed and even have kids that will just have conversations on the horse. Each student we set individual goals with parents to figure out what the student would like to get out of the therapeutic aspect.”

Therapeutic vaulting is something that Salt River Vaulters specializes in where they teach people who struggle with mental or physical abilities how to vault.It is a form of physical therapy which helps people improve their motor skills, balance, coordination and communication skills.

According to Sallus, “The difference between regular vaulting and therapeutic vaulting is mainly up to what the student can do. Many have mobility issues while others have cognitive/behavior problems.”

Since this company is a non-profit organization they rely on sponsors and donations. If you would like to get involved with this program to donate or to learn, you can send them an email.