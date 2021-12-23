Missing Anderson Teen

Anderson Police Department

Anderson, IN— On 12/09/2021, the Anderson Police responded to the 300 block of E. 36th Street in reference to a missing juvenile, Jayda Johnson (16). The mother, Kristen Johnson, reported that her daughter had left during the night without permission.

She also expressed concerns for her daughter’s safety and well-being due to a previous conversation involving some personal issues Jayda was having. For this reason, the decision was made to initiate a ping of Jayda’s cell phone.

The initial ping provided APD with a location near St. Louis, Missouri. Additionally, law enforcement in Missouri were contacted and given the locations of the pinged cell phone. The agencies in that area checked two different locations, to which they were unable to locate Jayda.

All missing person(s) cases are assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID). There has been much follow-up, and CID has remained in continuous contact with the family. CID will continue working with state and federal agencies to locate the juvenile. Some of those agencies include the FBI, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, National Child Protection Task Force, and state Fusion Centers. The case remains under investigation.

Should anyone have information pertaining to the whereabouts of Jayda Johnson, they may contact Sgt. William Ray of the Anderson Police Department at 765.648.6663.

