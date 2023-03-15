Clever tips for keeping your home clean and tidy

This post may include affilate links. If you purchase anything though these affiliate links, the author may earn an commission.

Keeping a clean and tidy home is essential to creating a comfortable and healthy living environment for you and your family.

However, with the demands of a busy life, especially for moms with little kids, it can be challenging to maintain a consistently clean and organized home. The struggle is real, and we understand it.

That’s why we’ve put together five clever tips to help busy individuals or families keep their home clean and tidy all year round.

These tips are practical, easy to follow, and will help you to create a comfortable and welcoming living space for your family. So let’s dive in and get started!

Tip #1: Create a Cleaning Schedule

Maintaining a clean and tidy home is all about consistency, and creating a cleaning schedule is a great way to stay on track. Here are some tips for creating an effective cleaning schedule:

Benefits of a Cleaning Schedule

Helps with organization and accountability

Ensures that every task gets done regularly, preventing buildup

Makes cleaning feel more manageable and less overwhelming

Tasks to Include

When creating a cleaning schedule, be sure to include both daily and weekly tasks. Here are some examples of tasks to consider:

Daily: making beds, doing dishes, wiping down counters, picking up clutter

Weekly: vacuuming, mopping floors, cleaning bathrooms, dusting surfaces

Tips for Creating a Schedule

Be realistic about how much time you have to dedicate to cleaning each day/week

Prioritize tasks based on what’s most important to you (e.g. if having a clean kitchen is a priority, make sure to include it in your daily routine)

Be flexible and adjust your schedule as needed based on changes in your routine or lifestyle

By creating a cleaning schedule that works for you, you’ll be able to keep your home clean and tidy with less stress and effort.

Tip #2: Declutter Regularly

Clutter is one of the primary reasons homes become untidy and disorganized. To keep your home clean and tidy all year round, it’s crucial to declutter regularly. Here are some tips to help you get started:

Start small: Begin decluttering one area at a time, such as a closet, a drawer, or a shelf. This will help you avoid feeling overwhelmed. Follow the KonMari method: This decluttering method, created by Marie Kondo, involves sorting through items by category and keeping only those that “spark joy.” This can be a helpful way to decide what to keep and what to let go of. Use the “one in, one out” rule: For every new item you bring into your home, get rid of one item you no longer need. This can help you maintain a clutter-free home in the long run. Donate or sell unwanted items: Instead of throwing away items you no longer need, consider donating them to charity or selling them online. This not only helps you declutter your home but also benefits others.

Remember, decluttering is an ongoing process. Set aside time each month to assess what items you no longer need and work to keep your home clutter-free.

Tip #3: Utilize Storage Solutions

One of the keys to keeping a clean and tidy home is to have designated spaces for everything. This is where storage solutions come in handy. Here are some tips on how to utilize storage solutions effectively:

Identify problem areas : Take a look around your home and identify areas where clutter tends to accumulate. This could be the entryway, living room, or kitchen.

: Take a look around your home and identify areas where clutter tends to accumulate. This could be the entryway, living room, or kitchen. Choose the right storage solution : Depending on the items you need to store, choose the appropriate storage solution. For example, use a basket for frequently-used items like toys or blankets, or a hanging organizer for shoes or accessories.

: Depending on the items you need to store, choose the appropriate storage solution. For example, use a basket for frequently-used items like toys or blankets, or a hanging organizer for shoes or accessories. Label your storage : Once you have your storage containers, label them accordingly. This helps you quickly find what you need and prevents items from getting mixed up.

: Once you have your storage containers, label them accordingly. This helps you quickly find what you need and prevents items from getting mixed up. Maximize space : Use vertical storage options like shelving units or hanging organizers to maximize your space.

: Use vertical storage options like shelving units or hanging organizers to maximize your space. Regularly review and purge: Every so often, go through your storage containers and purge any items you no longer need or use. This will help prevent clutter from building up and ensure that your storage solutions remain effective.

Examples of storage solutions that can help keep your home organized include:

Storage baskets or bins for toys, books, and blankets

Wall-mounted shelves for books and decorative items

Closet organizers for clothing and accessories

Drawer organizers for kitchen utensils and office supplies

By utilizing storage solutions, you can keep your home organized and tidy, making it easier to clean and maintain.

Tip #4: Clean as You Go

The Benefits of Cleaning as You Go

Cleaning as you go can prevent messes from piling up and make it easier to maintain a clean and tidy home. Here are some benefits:

Less stress and overwhelm : When you clean as you go, you won’t have to spend hours or even days cleaning up a big mess.

: When you clean as you go, you won’t have to spend hours or even days cleaning up a big mess. More time for fun activities : By doing small tasks throughout the day, you’ll have more time for fun activities with your family instead of spending the weekend cleaning.

: By doing small tasks throughout the day, you’ll have more time for fun activities with your family instead of spending the weekend cleaning. Improved productivity : A clean and organized space can boost productivity and focus, making it easier to get things done.

: A clean and organized space can boost productivity and focus, making it easier to get things done. Better hygiene: By wiping down counters, cleaning up spills, and washing dishes as you go, you can prevent the buildup of bacteria and germs.

Examples of Small Cleaning Tasks to Do Throughout the Day

Here are some small cleaning tasks you can do throughout the day to keep your home tidy:

Wipe down counters after preparing meals

Put away dishes after meals

Sweep or vacuum high-traffic areas

Wipe down the sink and faucet after washing your hands

Hang up coats and put away shoes when you come inside

Make the bed in the morning

Wipe down the bathroom sink after getting ready in the morning

Sort through mail and papers as they come in

Tips for Involving Family Members in the Cleaning Process

Here are some tips for involving your family members in the cleaning process to keep your home tidy:

Assign age-appropriate chores : Give your children tasks that are appropriate for their age, such as putting away their toys or making their bed.

: Give your children tasks that are appropriate for their age, such as putting away their toys or making their bed. Create a chore chart : Use a chore chart to track who is responsible for which tasks and when they need to be done.

: Use a chore chart to track who is responsible for which tasks and when they need to be done. Make it a game : Turn cleaning into a game by setting a timer and seeing who can clean up the most toys or pick up the most clothes in a certain amount of time.

: Turn cleaning into a game by setting a timer and seeing who can clean up the most toys or pick up the most clothes in a certain amount of time. Offer rewards : Offer rewards for completing chores, such as a special treat or extra screen time.

: Offer rewards for completing chores, such as a special treat or extra screen time. Lead by example: If your children see you cleaning and tidying up, they are more likely to do the same.

Tip #5: Simplify Your Cleaning Routine

Keeping your home clean and tidy can be time-consuming and draining, especially when you have a busy schedule. However, simplifying your cleaning routine can make it easier and less stressful. Here are some tips to simplify your cleaning routine:

Use Multi-Purpose Cleaners

Instead of using different cleaners for different surfaces, choose a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used on various surfaces. This will save you time and money on buying multiple cleaning products.

Minimize Cleaning Supplies

Having too many cleaning supplies can be overwhelming and take up valuable storage space. Simplify your cleaning routine by only keeping the essential supplies you need. For example, keep a microfiber cloth, all-purpose cleaner, and a few sponges instead of having multiple types of cloths and cleaners.

Create a Minimalist Cleaning Routine

A minimalist cleaning routine can help you prioritize your time and energy. Here are some steps to creating a minimalist cleaning routine:

Identify the most important cleaning tasks that need to be done regularly, such as sweeping or doing laundry.

Determine how frequently each task needs to be done, such as daily, weekly, or monthly.

Assign tasks to specific days or times of the week to create a routine.

Simplify tasks by breaking them down into smaller, more manageable tasks.

Delegate tasks to other family members to share the workload.

Keeping a clean and tidy home can have numerous benefits for both physical and mental well-being.

With the help of these five clever tips, busy moms and families can maintain a clean and organized home all year round without sacrificing too much time and energy.

By creating a cleaning schedule, decluttering regularly, utilizing storage solutions, cleaning as you go, and simplifying your cleaning routine, you can enjoy the benefits of a clean and tidy home without feeling overwhelmed.

So, why not give these tips a try and see how they can transform your living space and simplify your life?