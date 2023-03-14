What’s Mental Fatigue? Here’s Why You Should Make Less Decisions

If you’re like me, you make countless decisions every day. From meal planning to scheduling appointments and everything in between, the mental load can feel overwhelming.

That's because the more decisions you make, the more mentally drained you become.

Want to read more content like this? Join my email list to be notified every time I post!

Photo by Madison Cates

This phenomenon is known as decision fatigue, and it's a common struggle for many stay-at-home moms. One quick and easy thing that successful people like Steve Jobs did is to wear the same thing every day. This may seem boring, but here‘s some more insight into decision fatigue and how wearing the same thing every day can help.

Understanding Decision Fatigue

Decision fatigue is the depletion of mental energy that occurs as a result of making numerous decisions throughout the day. It can negatively impact productivity, leading to poor decision-making, and decreased performance.

Reducing Clothing Choices to Minimize Decision Fatigue

One of the ways to reduce decision fatigue is by limiting the number of choices we make in our daily lives. By wearing the same thing every day, we eliminate the need to make a clothing decision, which can be a significant source of decision fatigue.

Benefits of Reducing Decision Fatigue for Successful People

Successful people often have demanding schedules and make numerous important decisions throughout the day. By minimizing decision fatigue through reducing clothing choices, they can focus their mental energy on more critical decisions and improve their productivity.

Minimizing Decision Fatigue in Your Own Life

There are several ways readers can minimize decision fatigue in their own lives. Start by identifying which decisions are most draining for you and find ways to reduce or eliminate them. This could include simplifying your wardrobe choices, meal planning for the week, or automating routine tasks.

Another way to minimize decision fatigue is by practicing good self-care. Get enough sleep, exercise regularly, and take breaks throughout the day to recharge your energy levels.