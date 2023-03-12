Simplify Your Life and Find More Joy

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the chaos of daily life? Do you wish that you could simplify your life, but feel like you’re constantly juggling a million different things, from caring for your kids to managing household tasks to trying to find time for yourself?

Photo by Madison Cates

If so, you’re definitely not alone. As a stay-at-home mom myself, I know firsthand how challenging it can be to balance everything on your plate.

That’s why I want to talk today about the importance of simplifying life for stay-at-home moms. By simplifying, we can reduce stress, find more joy in daily life, and create more space for the things that truly matter.

From decluttering our homes to prioritizing our schedules, there are many ways that we can simplify our lives as stay-at-home moms. So, grab a cup of coffee (or tea, or whatever your beverage of choice is!), and let’s dive in.

Declutter Your Possessions

Why Decluttering is Important

As stay-at-home moms, we often have a lot of possessions – from kids’ toys to household gadgets to our own clothes and accessories. But all of these possessions can quickly become overwhelming and stressful, especially if they start to take over our homes. That’s why it’s important to regularly declutter and get rid of unused or unnecessary possessions.

When we declutter, we create more physical and mental space in our homes and our minds. We can breathe easier, move more freely, and feel more relaxed and focused. We also reduce our workload by eliminating items we don’t use or need, making it easier to clean and maintain our homes.

Tips for Simplifying Possessions

So, how can we simplify our possessions as stay-at-home moms? Here are a few tips to get started:

Create a designated “donate” pile: Keep a box or bag in a convenient location where you can put items you no longer need or use. When the box or bag is full, take it to a local charity or donation center.

Rotate toys and books: To avoid clutter and keep things fresh and exciting for your kids, rotate their toys and books every few weeks or months. Put some items away in storage, and bring out others to play with.

Follow the “one in, one out” rule: For every new item you bring into your home, get rid of one you no longer need or use. This will help you maintain a balanced and clutter-free space.

Simplify your wardrobe: Consider creating a capsule wardrobe with just a few key pieces that you love and wear often. Donate or sell clothes you no longer wear, and focus on quality over quantity when making new purchases.

By simplifying our possessions, we can create a more peaceful and organized home environment, reduce stress and overwhelm, and free up time and energy for the things that truly matter. So, grab that donation box and get started!

Simplify Your Schedule

How to Simplify Your Schedule

As stay-at-home moms, our schedules can be jam-packed with appointments, playdates, school events, and other commitments. But trying to do it all can leave us feeling drained, overwhelmed, and stressed out.

That’s why it’s important to simplify our schedules by prioritizing our time and saying no to commitments that don’t align with our values or goals.

Start by identifying your priorities – what matters most to you and your family? Is it quality time with your kids, pursuing your own hobbies and interests, or maintaining a clean and organized home?

Once you’ve identified your priorities, you can begin to make intentional choices about how you spend your time.

Consider saying no to commitments that don’t align with your priorities or that you simply don’t enjoy. It’s okay to decline invitations or opportunities that don’t feel like a good fit for you or your family. Focus on the activities and commitments that bring you joy, fulfillment, and a sense of purpose.

Specific Tips for Simplifying Your Schedule

Here are a few specific tips for simplifying your schedule as a stay-at-home mom:

Schedule regular “me time”: Whether it’s a weekly yoga class, a solo walk in nature, or a coffee date with a friend, make time for yourself on a regular basis. This will help you recharge and feel more energized for all the other tasks and responsibilities on your plate.

Create a simple daily routine: Having a basic daily routine can help you feel more organized and in control of your day. Plan out your mornings, afternoons, and evenings with simple, achievable tasks and goals.

Batch household tasks: Instead of trying to do a little bit of cleaning, laundry, and other household tasks every day, try batching similar tasks together. For example, do all your laundry in one day, or clean the bathrooms and kitchen on the same day each week.

By simplifying our schedules, we can reduce stress, feel more focused and productive, and create more time and space for the things that truly matter in our lives. So take a deep breath, and start simplifying your schedule today!

Simplify Your Relationships

How to Simplify Your Relationships

As stay-at-home moms, we often have a lot of different relationships to manage – from our spouses and children, to extended family members, friends, and even online acquaintances. But not all relationships are created equal, and some can actually be a source of stress and negativity in our lives.

That’s why it’s important to simplify our relationships by setting boundaries and letting go of toxic people or situations. This doesn’t mean cutting off everyone who challenges us or disagrees with us – it simply means being intentional about who we spend our time and energy on, and focusing on relationships that bring us joy and support.

Start by taking an honest inventory of your relationships. Are there people in your life who consistently bring drama, negativity, or stress? Are there situations or social media accounts that leave you feeling drained or anxious?

Consider what boundaries you need to set to protect your mental and emotional health, and don’t be afraid to let go of relationships that are doing more harm than good.

Specific Tips for Simplifying Your Relationships

Here are a few specific tips for simplifying your relationships as a stay-at-home mom:

Avoid drama or negativity on social media: Social media can be a great way to connect with friends and family, but it can also be a major source of stress and drama. Consider unfollowing or muting accounts that constantly post negative or triggering content, and limit your time spent scrolling.

Schedule quality time with supportive friends and family: On the flip side, prioritize relationships that bring you joy and support. Schedule regular coffee dates, playdates, or phone calls with friends or family members who lift you up and make you feel good.

Learn to say no: Saying no can be tough, but it’s an important skill for simplifying our relationships. Don’t feel obligated to attend every family gathering or social event – choose the ones that feel meaningful and enjoyable, and politely decline the rest.

By simplifying our relationships, we can create more space for the people and experiences that truly matter in our lives. So take a deep breath, set those boundaries, and focus on the relationships that bring you joy and support.

Finances

How to Simplify Your Finances

As stay-at-home moms, managing our finances can be a major source of stress and anxiety. From budgeting for groceries and household expenses, to planning for long-term savings and investments, there are a lot of moving parts to keep track of. But by simplifying our finances, we can reduce that stress and feel more in control of our money.

Start by creating a budget that outlines your income, expenses, and savings goals. This can help you identify areas where you may be overspending, and make adjustments to free up more money for the things that matter most. Consider using a budgeting app or spreadsheet to track your expenses and stay on top of your finances.

Specific Tips for Simplifying Your Finances

Here are a few specific tips for simplifying your finances as a stay-at-home mom:

Meal plan to save money on groceries: Meal planning is a great way to save money on groceries, since you can buy ingredients in bulk and plan meals around what’s on sale. Consider planning meals for the week ahead on Sunday, and making a grocery list based on what you’ll need.

Reduce unnecessary expenses: Take a look at your monthly expenses, and see if there are any recurring charges that you don’t really need. This could be anything from a subscription service you don’t use, to a gym membership you never use. By cutting back on unnecessary expenses, you can free up more money for the things that matter most.

Find free or low-cost activities to do with kids: Keeping kids entertained can be expensive, but there are plenty of free or low-cost activities you can do together. Consider visiting a local park or playground, taking a hike, or having a movie night at home.

By simplifying our finances, we can reduce stress and feel more in control of our money. So take a deep breath, create a budget, and look for ways to save money and reduce unnecessary expenses. Your wallet (and your mental health) will thank you!

Technology Use

Setting Boundaries Around Technology Use

As stay-at-home moms, we often rely on technology to stay connected with friends and family, manage our schedules, and entertain our kids. But excessive use of technology can also be a major source of distraction and stress, taking away from the joy of daily life. That’s why it’s important to set boundaries around technology use and simplify our digital lives.

One way to do this is by turning off notifications on our devices. By doing this, we can avoid the constant interruptions that come with incoming emails, texts, and social media alerts. Consider setting aside specific times of day to check your phone, rather than constantly checking throughout the day.

Specific Tips for Simplifying Your Technology Use

Here are a few more specific tips for simplifying your technology use as a stay-at-home mom:

Limit social media time: Social media can be a major source of distraction and stress, so consider setting a specific amount of time each day to check your accounts. You may also want to consider unfollowing accounts that make you feel negative or stressed.

Use technology to simplify your life: While technology can be a source of distraction, it can also be a powerful tool for simplifying your life. Consider using apps or digital tools to help manage your schedule, track your finances, or organize your home.

Create device-free zones: Designate certain areas of your home as device-free zones, such as the dinner table or your bedroom. This can help you stay present in the moment and enjoy the simple pleasures of daily life.

By setting boundaries around technology use, we can simplify our digital lives and reduce distraction and stress. So consider turning off notifications, limiting social media time, and creating device-free zones in your home. Your mental health (and your family) will thank you!

Self-Care

Focusing on Basic Practices for Self-Care

As stay-at-home moms, it’s easy to get caught up in the busyness of daily life and neglect our own self-care. But taking care of ourselves is essential for reducing stress and finding more joy in our lives.

The good news is that self-care doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. By focusing on basic practices that make us feel good, we can simplify our self-care routines and prioritize our well-being.

One simple practice that can be incredibly beneficial is mindfulness. This involves being present in the moment and tuning into our thoughts, feelings, and physical sensations.

Even just a few minutes of mindfulness each day can help reduce stress and improve our overall well-being. Consider practicing mindfulness while doing everyday tasks, such as washing dishes or folding laundry.

Specific Tips for Simplifying Your Self-Care Routine

Here are a few more specific tips for simplifying your self-care routine as a stay-at-home mom:

Prioritize exercise: Regular exercise is essential for our physical and mental health. Instead of feeling like you have to carve out an hour at the gym, try incorporating short bursts of exercise throughout the day. You could take a walk around the block with your kids, do a quick yoga routine in the morning, or take a dance break in the afternoon.

Schedule regular massage or self-massage: Massage can be a great way to relieve stress and tension in the body. If you don’t have the time or money for regular professional massages, consider learning some simple self-massage techniques that you can do at home.

Simplify your beauty routine: Instead of feeling like you have to spend hours on your beauty routine, focus on simple practices that make you feel good. This could be as simple as washing your face and applying a moisturizer each night, or taking a few minutes to do a face mask once a week.

By focusing on basic practices that make us feel good, we can simplify our self-care routines and prioritize our well-being.

Consider practicing mindfulness, prioritizing exercise, scheduling regular massages, or simplifying your beauty routine. Remember, taking care of yourself is essential for taking care of others!

Home Environment

Creating a Peaceful, Organized Home Environment

As stay-at-home moms, we spend a lot of time at home, so it’s essential to create a peaceful and organized environment. A cluttered or chaotic home can lead to stress and overwhelm, making it difficult to enjoy our time with our families.

By simplifying our home environment, we can reduce stress and create a more peaceful atmosphere for ourselves and our loved ones.

One effective way to simplify your home environment is by decluttering. Start by going through each room and getting rid of anything that you no longer need or use.

Consider donating items that are still in good condition, and recycle or dispose of anything that can’t be reused. Once you’ve decluttered, it’s important to find a place for everything and to keep surfaces clear to avoid accumulating clutter.

Specific Tips for Simplifying Your Home Environment

Here are a few more specific tips for simplifying your home environment as a stay-at-home mom:

Create a designated play area for kids: Designate a specific area of your home for your children to play, such as a playroom or corner of the living room. This can help contain toys and reduce clutter in other areas of your home.

Use storage solutions to reduce clutter: Invest in storage solutions such as bins, baskets, and shelves to help keep your home organized. Use labels to help you remember what’s stored in each container, and make sure to regularly go through items to ensure that you’re only keeping what you need.

Simplify your decor: Instead of feeling like you have to constantly update your home decor, focus on simple, timeless pieces that make you happy. Consider investing in a few high-quality pieces that will last for years, rather than buying cheap, disposable decor items.

By simplifying your home environment, you can create a more peaceful and organized space for yourself and your family. Consider decluttering, creating a designated play area for kids, using storage solutions, and simplifying your decor. Remember, a simpler home can lead to a simpler life!

Goals

Simplifying Your Goals

As stay-at-home moms, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed with the endless to-do lists and responsibilities that come with raising a family. It’s important to simplify our goals to avoid burnout and to focus on what’s truly important.

By simplifying our goals, we can make progress towards the things that matter most to us without feeling like we’re constantly spinning our wheels.

One effective way to simplify your goals is by focusing on one or two at a time. Identify the goals that are most important to you right now, and put your energy into achieving them. Avoid spreading yourself too thin by trying to tackle too many goals at once.

Specific Tips for Simplifying Your Goals

Here are a few more specific tips for simplifying your goals as a stay-at-home mom:

Write down your goals: Putting your goals down on paper can help you clarify what’s most important to you and keep you focused on what you want to achieve.

Break down your goals into manageable steps: Once you’ve identified your goals, break them down into smaller, more manageable tasks. This can help make your goals feel less overwhelming and help you make progress towards them every day.

Create a daily or weekly plan: Consider creating a plan for each day or week that includes specific tasks that will help you achieve your goals. This can help you stay focused and avoid getting sidetracked by other tasks and responsibilities.

Remember, simplifying your goals doesn’t mean that you’re settling for less. Instead, it means that you’re focusing on what’s truly important and making progress towards the things that matter most to you.

By focusing on one or two goals at a time, breaking them down into manageable steps, and creating a daily or weekly plan, you can simplify your goals and make progress towards achieving the life that you want.

Mindset

The Importance of a Positive Mindset

As stay-at-home moms, it’s easy to fall into a negative mindset and feel like we’re not doing enough or not measuring up to expectations. Cultivating a positive, growth-oriented mindset can help simplify our lives by reducing stress and increasing our overall sense of well-being.

A positive mindset means focusing on what’s going well in our lives, instead of dwelling on the negative. It means looking at challenges as opportunities for growth, and believing in our ability to overcome them.

Specific Tips for Simplifying Your Mindset

Here are a few specific tips for simplifying your mindset as a stay-at-home mom:

Practice gratitude: Take a few minutes each day to reflect on what you’re grateful for. This can help shift your focus towards the positive and increase your overall sense of well-being.

Challenge negative self-talk: Notice when you’re being self-critical or negative towards yourself. Challenge those thoughts by asking yourself if they’re really true, or if there’s a more positive way to look at the situation.

Focus on growth: Instead of getting stuck in a fixed mindset, focus on growth and learning. View challenges as opportunities to learn and grow, and believe in your ability to overcome them.

Remember, cultivating a positive, growth-oriented mindset takes practice and patience. By focusing on what’s going well in your life, challenging negative self-talk, and believing in your ability to grow and learn, you can simplify your mindset and reduce stress in your daily life.

Simplifying your life as a stay-at-home mom is important for reducing stress and finding more joy in daily life. By simplifying your possessions, schedule, relationships, finances, technology use, self-care routine, home environment, goals, and mindset, you can create a more peaceful and fulfilling life for yourself and your family. Remember, simplifying is a process, so be patient with yourself and celebrate the small victories along the way.

Attribution: All content is written by me, Madison Cates.