How to Combat Stress: Start Getting Rid of Stuff

Madison Cates

As moms, we often find ourselves feeling overwhelmed by the never-ending to-do list, the clutter in our homes, and the constant demands of motherhood. We may feel like there’s never enough time or energy to accomplish everything we need to do, and that stress can take a toll on our mental and physical health.

Photo byMadison Cates

That’s where minimalism comes in. Minimalism is a way of life that emphasizes simplicity and mindfulness, encouraging us to focus on what truly matters and eliminate the excess.

By adopting a minimalist lifestyle, we can combat stress and overwhelm, reduce our environmental impact, and create more time and space for the things we love.

In this blog post, we’ll explore how minimalism can help moms simplify their lives and reduce stress. We’ll discuss the link between clutter and stress, the benefits of a minimalist lifestyle, and practical tips for embracing minimalism as a mom.

Whether you’re a seasoned minimalist or just getting started, this post will provide valuable insights and resources to help you create a more intentional and fulfilling life.

What is minimalism?

Defining Minimalism and its Core Principles

Minimalism is a way of life that emphasizes simplicity, intentionality, and mindfulness. Its core principles include decluttering, intentional living, and reducing excess. By embracing minimalism, we can simplify our lives and focus on what truly matters.

How Minimalism can Help Moms Simplify their Lives and Reduce Stress

As moms, we accumulate a lot of stuff over time – from our children’s toys to our own wardrobe. This clutter can contribute to stress and overwhelm. Minimalism encourages us to declutter our homes and let go of items that no longer serve a purpose. By doing so, we create more space and reduce the visual and mental clutter that can contribute to stress.

Minimalism also promotes intentional living, which involves being mindful of our choices and priorities. As moms, it’s easy to get caught up in the busyness of life and lose sight of what’s truly important. By embracing minimalism, we can identify our values and focus on the activities, people, and things that bring us joy and fulfillment.

By simplifying our schedules and reducing our workload, we can also reduce stress and overwhelm. Minimalism encourages us to say no to activities and commitments that don’t align with our values, freeing up time and energy for the things that matter most.

The Link between Clutter and Stress

Research on Clutter and Stress

Have you ever felt stressed out by the clutter in your home? You’re not alone. Research has shown that clutter can have a significant impact on our mental health, causing feelings of anxiety, overwhelm, and even depression.

In fact, a study conducted by UCLA found that mothers who live in cluttered homes have higher levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, than mothers who live in tidy homes.

How Clutter can Impact Moms and their Families

As moms, we have a lot on our plates. Juggling work, kids, and household chores can be overwhelming, and clutter only adds to that stress. When our homes are cluttered, it can be difficult to find what we need, leading to frustration and wasted time. It can also be a source of embarrassment or shame, especially when unexpected guests drop by.

Clutter can also impact our relationships with our families. When we’re surrounded by clutter, it can be hard to relax and enjoy time with our loved ones. It can also lead to arguments and tension, as clutter can create a sense of chaos and disorganization.

Benefits of a Minimalist Lifestyle for Moms

The Benefits of Minimalism

By embracing a minimalist lifestyle, moms can experience a range of benefits, including reduced stress and overwhelm, increased productivity, and greater peace of mind. Here are some of the key benefits of minimalism for moms:

1. Reduced Stress and Overwhelm

When we declutter our homes and simplify our lives, we reduce the visual and mental clutter that can contribute to stress and overwhelm. This can lead to a greater sense of calm and relaxation in our homes and in our minds.

2. Increased Productivity

By simplifying our schedules and reducing our workload, we can focus on the things that matter most, such as spending quality time with our families and pursuing our passions. This can lead to increased productivity and a greater sense of fulfillment.

3. Greater Peace of Mind

Minimalism promotes intentional living, which involves being mindful of our choices and priorities. By identifying our values and focusing on what truly matters, we can experience a greater sense of peace and purpose in our lives.

Tips for Embracing Minimalism as a Mom

Practical Tips for Moms

If you’re a mom who wants to embrace minimalism, there are practical steps you can take to simplify your life and reduce stress. Here are some tips to get started:

1. Start Small

Decluttering your entire home can be overwhelming, so it’s important to start small. Begin with one room or area, such as a closet or kitchen pantry. Once you’ve tackled that area, move on to the next.

2. Get Rid of What You Don’t Need

When decluttering, it’s important to be honest with yourself about what you really need and what you can let go of. Consider donating or selling items that are in good condition, and recycle or dispose of items that are no longer usable.

3. Simplify Your Schedule

As moms, we often feel like we need to do it all. However, simplifying our schedules can help us prioritize what’s really important. Consider saying no to commitments that don’t align with your values or that cause unnecessary stress.

Specific Examples of Minimalism for Moms

Here are some specific examples of how moms can implement minimalist principles in their homes and lives:

1. Create a Capsule Wardrobe

A capsule wardrobe involves selecting a limited number of versatile, high-quality clothing items that can be mixed and matched to create multiple outfits. This can save time, money, and reduce closet clutter.

2. Practice Digital Minimalism

Digital minimalism involves being intentional about our use of technology, and can include measures such as limiting social media use or turning off notifications. This can help reduce the mental clutter and stress caused by constant connectivity.

3. Adopt a One-In, One-Out Rule

When bringing new items into your home, adopt a one-in, one-out rule. This means that for every new item you bring in, you donate or sell an item you no longer need.

Resources for Moms Interested in Minimalism

Books

Reading books about minimalism can be a great way to learn more about the philosophy and get inspiration for simplifying your own life. Here are some recommended books:

  • “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo
  • “Goodbye, Things” by Fumio Sasaki
  • “Simplicity Parenting” by Kim John Payne

Blogs

Blogs can also be a great resource for moms who want to learn more about minimalism. Here are some popular blogs:

  • Becoming Minimalist
  • Zen Habits
  • The Minimalists

Social Media Accounts

Social media can be a source of inspiration and community for moms who are interested in minimalism. Here are some accounts to follow:

  • @minimalism.mom on Instagram
  • The Minimalists on Facebook
  • Joshua Becker on Twitter

My Own Resources

As a blogger writing about minimalism for moms, I also offer my own resources for those interested in simplifying their lives. Check out my blog for articles and tips on minimalism, and join my free Facebook group for support and community on your minimalism journey.

Conclusion

In conclusion, minimalism can be a powerful tool for moms who are feeling overwhelmed and stressed. By embracing the philosophy of simplicity and decluttering their homes and lives, moms can reduce their stress levels and find more time and energy for the things that matter most.

We’ve discussed the link between clutter and stress, the core principles of minimalism, the benefits of a minimalist lifestyle, and practical tips for embracing minimalism as a mom. We’ve also shared helpful resources, including books, blogs, and social media accounts, to inspire and guide moms on their minimalism journey.

