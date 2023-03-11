Legit Work-from-Home Business Ideas

Maybe you’re a stay-at-home mom looking to make money from home, or maybe you’re already working outside the home in a full-time job and you’re looking for business ideas for working moms so you can stay home with your babies.

Starting an at-home business is more achievable and accessible than ever before. With basic technology, vision and drive, you can turn what may seem like an impossible dream into reality—all while cuddling babies and sipping coffee in your cozy pajamas (which let’s be honest: is one of the best parts about starting a business from home!).

Here, we’ll explore some of the best home business ideas for stay at home moms that fit around their schedules no matter how hectic things may get.

Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant is responsible for providing administrative support to clients remotely.

As a VA, your duties may include managing email, scheduling appointments, conducting research, preparing reports, creating spreadsheets and presentations, booking travel arrangements, processing payments, answering phone calls and emails, managing social media accounts…the list goes on! In short, the tasks that a VA performs vary depending on the client’s needs.

Graphic Designer

Graphic designers are the creative minds behind the images, logos, websites and other visuals we come across online or in print every day. But what does it take to become a graphic designer?

What Does a Graphic Designer Do?

Graphic designers use their creativity and technical skills to create visual solutions for their clients. These solutions could be anything from advertisements and brochures to website designs and illustrations.

It takes more than just an eye for art—graphic designers also need to understand how people interact with visuals, have good communication skills so they can understand what their clients want, and have excellent problem-solving abilities.

Affiliate Marketing

This type of digital marketing is a business opportunity to make some extra cash without putting too much of an investment into it.

What Is Affiliate Marketing?

Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based digital marketing in which a business rewards its affiliates for each customer brought by the affiliate’s own marketing efforts.

Essentially, you are rewarded for every sale you help generate through your own promotional efforts. It’s like having your own small business without having to worry about overhead costs such as rent and utilities that come with traditional brick-and-mortar businesses. There are many ways you can make money with affiliate marketing, and blogging is perhaps the most common way.

Freelance Writing

Freelance writing is one of the most popular work-from-home jobs out there, and it’s a great idea for moms who want to make some dough without sacrificing quality time with their kids. You can build a successful business with a few marketing materials and own your new flexible schedule.

What is Freelance Writing?

Freelance writing is simply the act of creating content for clients in exchange for an agreed-upon fee. There are many types of freelance writing, from blog posts to research papers, and the amount you can make as a freelancer depends on your experience level and the type of work you do.

As a general rule of thumb, experienced writers typically charge more than beginners—but don’t worry! With enough practice, you can quickly become an expert in your field and command higher rates.

YouTube Channel

If you’ve been researching the best ways to make money from home, chances are you’ve heard about YouTubers and wondered how you can get in on the action. The good news is that creating a successful YouTube channel is totally within reach!

What Does It Take To Get Started With A YouTube Channel?

The first step is choosing your niche—the topic or topics your channel will be about. It could be anything from cooking tutorials to lifestyle tips—whatever interests you enough that you can keep coming up with fresh content consistently.

Once you know what kind of videos you want to make, start creating! Invest in quality equipment like a camera and microphone if necessary (you don’t need expensive equipment right away) and start recording your videos one by one.

As you go along, create playlists around topics so viewers can easily find related videos they might be interested in watching next. If possible, collaborate with other YouTubers as well so you can tap into their audiences as well as yours.

Social Media Manager

This role involves managing, creating, and promoting content on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

What is a Social Media Manager?

A social media manager is someone responsible for creating, managing, and promoting content on social media platforms.

This may include writing posts or tweets, scheduling posts for optimal times of day, responding to comments or messages, engaging with followers on behalf of their clients, running paid campaigns on social media networks like Facebook and Instagram Ads, developing content strategies based on analytics data, and more.

Start a Mommy Blog

With mommy blogging, you can create your own schedule and write about topics that interest you. Plus, you’ll get the satisfaction of knowing that your words are helping others—and making you some extra cash at the same time.

However, blogging is a long-game, and you won’t make money immediately, so blogging is something you should do on the side if you need active income today.

What Is Blogging?

Blogging is when people write blog posts on their websites or blogs. These posts can be about anything—from recipes to parenting tips to beauty advice.

The goal is to provide helpful content that readers find interesting and informative. Once your blog starts gaining traction, you can start monetizing it by offering sponsored posts and affiliate products.

With new AI technology, you don’t have to have stellar writing skills to start a blog. You just need research skills, the ability to connect with readers, and adequate knowledge of your industry.

Event Planner

As an event planner, you have the opportunity to set your own hours and work from home and to throw amazing events for clients!

How Much Do Event Planners Make?

The short answer is that it depends. An experienced event planner with good connections in the industry can make over $100,000 per year. But if you’re just starting out, you may only make around $30,000 per year.

Event planning can provide a great income for someone who works part-time and has other commitments such as raising children or caring for elderly relatives.

There’s always room for growth in the field of event planning—so if you put in the time and effort required, you could soon find yourself earning more than most full-time employees.

Professional Photographer

Professional photography offers flexible hours, the chance to work with amazing people, and an opportunity to make a living doing something you love.

Equipment You Need as a Professional Photographer

As with any profession, there is certain equipment that photographers need in order to get the best results. Investing in good quality gear will help your business look more professional and increase your chances of success.

Camera bodies, lenses, lighting systems, and backdrops are all essential tools of the trade. It’s important to remember that you don’t need anything too fancy at first—good quality used equipment is often just as good as new.

Personal Trainer

Whether you want to work in-person or online, being a personal trainer can give you the freedom and flexibility to do what you love while making money.

What Does it Take to Be a Personal Trainer?

The most important thing that any personal trainer needs is knowledge! Before you get certified and start taking on clients, make sure that you have a solid understanding of anatomy, biomechanics, exercise physiology, nutrition and training techniques.

You should also be familiar with the principles of motivation and health promotion. With these skills under your belt, you are ready to pursue certification as a personal trainer with organizations like the American Council on Exercise (ACE) or the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

Virtual Bookkeeper

With the right qualifications and experience, it’s possible to make big money while never having to leave your house.

What Education Do Bookkeepers Need?

The first thing to consider is your level of education. While there are no formal educational requirements for starting a bookkeeping business, most employers will expect some kind of post-secondary education.

It doesn’t have to be anything too fancy—in most cases, something like an associate degree or a certification from a trade school will suffice.

It’s also important that you have plenty of experience with accounting software such as QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel, as well as other related tools such as Invoice2Go.

Resell Items on Online Marketplace

Whether you’re looking to make some extra cash or make it your full-time gig, reselling on online marketplaces is an easy way to start making money without having to leave the comfort of your own living room.

How To Buy and Resell For Profit

The key to successfully buying and reselling for profit is finding quality items at low prices. You can find these items in places like flea markets, thrift stores, estate sales, yard sales, and even online auctions.

Take the time to research what similar items are selling for, so you know what you should pay for them. Keep track of all your receipts; they will come in handy when tax season rolls around!

Home-Based Business Ideas for Working Moms

See any ideas that you like? I hope so! Have any more business ideas that would be great for moms? Comment below, we would love to hear from you.