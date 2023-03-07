The Link Between Clutter and Depression: How to Break The Cycle

Madison Cates

As a mom, you know all too well how easy it is for clutter to accumulate in your home. The toys, books, clothes, and other items seem to multiply overnight, leaving you feeling overwhelmed and stressed.

Want more tips on how to live a simpler life? Join my email list to be notified every time I post!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWiPY_0l9rMNPa00
Photo byMadison Cates

But did you know that clutter can also have a negative impact on your mental health? In fact, there is a link between clutter and depression that is often overlooked. 

Clutter and depression share similar symptoms, and a cluttered home can contribute to feelings of overwhelm, anxiety, and sadness. 

However, breaking the clutter-depression cycle can lead to improved mental health and well-being, increased productivity and motivation, and an enhanced quality of life for both you and your family. 

How Clutter Affects Mental Health

A cluttered home can have a significant impact on your mental health, contributing to feelings of stress, anxiety, and overwhelm. Here are some ways that clutter affects your mental health:

Overstimulation and stress

  1. Visual clutter can increase cortisol levels
    • Research has shown that visual clutter, such as piles of laundry or stacks of papers, can increase cortisol levels in the brain, leading to feelings of stress and anxiety.
  2. Cluttered environments can contribute to feelings of anxiety and overwhelm
    • A cluttered home can create a sense of chaos and disorganization, leading to feelings of overwhelm and anxiety. This can make it difficult to relax and enjoy your home.

Decreased productivity

  1. Clutter can make it difficult to focus and complete tasks
    • When there is too much clutter in your environment, it can be difficult to focus on the task at hand. This can lead to decreased productivity and a sense of frustration.
  2. Reduced motivation due to clutter can lead to procrastination and a sense of failure
    • Seeing a cluttered space can be overwhelming and can lead to a feeling of helplessness. This can make it difficult to find the motivation to complete tasks, leading to procrastination and a sense of failure.

Negative impact on sleep

  1. Cluttered bedrooms can disrupt sleep patterns
    • A cluttered bedroom can be a source of stress and anxiety, making it difficult to relax and fall asleep. This can lead to a disruption of sleep patterns and can result in fatigue and other health problems.
  2. Increased stress levels can lead to insomnia and other sleep disorders
    • Stress and anxiety caused by clutter can also lead to insomnia and other sleep disorders, which can have a negative impact on your overall health and well-being.

How Depression Leads to Clutter

For many people, depression can make it challenging to maintain a clean and organized home environment. Here are some ways that depression can lead to clutter:

Loss of motivation and energy

  1. Depression can make it difficult to maintain a clean and organized space
    • When you’re feeling depressed, simple tasks like doing the dishes or folding laundry can feel overwhelming. As a result, clutter can begin to accumulate.
  2. Lack of energy can make it challenging to complete tasks
    • Depression can also lead to feelings of fatigue and low energy, making it difficult to complete tasks or find the motivation to tidy up.

Difficulty with decision-making

  1. Depression can make it hard to make decisions about what to keep and what to discard
    • Depression can make it challenging to make decisions, especially when it comes to deciding what to keep and what to get rid of. This can lead to indecision and a build-up of clutter.
  2. Fear of making the wrong decision can lead to avoidance and increased clutter
    • When you’re feeling depressed, it can be easy to worry about making the wrong decision. This fear can lead to avoidance and an increase in clutter.

Emotional attachment to objects

  1. Depression can lead to increased emotional attachment to objects
    • When you’re feeling depressed, it can be easy to become emotionally attached to objects, as they can provide a sense of comfort and security.
  2. Clutter can be a source of comfort during difficult times
    • Clutter can also be a source of comfort during difficult times, providing a sense of familiarity and routine.

Understanding how depression can lead to clutter is an important step in breaking the clutter-depression cycle. In the next section, we’ll provide tips to help you break the cycle and create a more organized and peaceful home environment.

Tips to Break the Clutter-Depression Cycle

Breaking the cycle of clutter and depression may seem daunting, but with a few simple strategies, it is possible to create a more organized and peaceful home environment. Here are some tips to help you get started:

Start small and create a plan

  1. Break down decluttering tasks into small manageable steps
    • Decluttering an entire house can be overwhelming, especially when you’re feeling depressed. Instead, break down the task into smaller, more manageable steps. For example, start with one room or one category of items, like clothing or books.
    • Create a plan for tackling each step, and be sure to set achievable goals. Setting goals and tracking your progress can help keep you motivated and give you a sense of accomplishment.
  2. Set achievable goals and track progress
    • Set realistic goals for yourself, and track your progress along the way. Celebrate your successes, and don’t be too hard on yourself if you don’t meet your goals right away. Remember, the goal is progress, not perfection.

Use the “one-in, one-out” rule

  1. For every new item brought into the home, remove an old item
    • Adopting the “one-in, one-out” rule can help encourage mindful consumption and reduce clutter accumulation. For example, if you buy a new sweater, donate an old one that you no longer wear. This can help you avoid the trap of accumulating more and more stuff over time.
  2. Encourages mindful consumption and reduces clutter accumulation
    • By being mindful of what you bring into your home, you can avoid adding to the clutter and create a more intentional living space.

Learn to let go of emotional attachment

  1. Practice gratitude for memories associated with objects
    • It can be challenging to let go of items that hold emotional significance, but it’s important to remember that memories don’t live in things. Take time to reflect on the memories associated with an object, and express gratitude for those memories. You can even take a photo of the item before letting it go, so you can still hold onto the memory without holding onto the physical object.
  2. Release emotional attachment by donating, selling, or discarding items
    • If you’re having a hard time letting go of an item, consider donating it to someone who could use it, or selling it to someone who would appreciate it. Knowing that your item will have a new home can make it easier to release your emotional attachment to it.

Seek professional help if needed

  1. Professional organizers or therapists can provide support and guidance
    • If you’re feeling overwhelmed or unsure of how to get started, consider seeking the help of a professional organizer. They can provide guidance and support as you declutter your home.
  2. Mental health treatment can help address underlying depression and anxiety
    • If your clutter is linked to underlying depression or anxiety, it may be helpful to seek the help of a mental health professional. They can work with you to address the root causes of your clutter and provide tools to help manage your symptoms.

Final Thoughts

Breaking the clutter-depression cycle is a process, but with patience, perseverance, and the right tools, it is possible to create a more organized and peaceful home environment.

As we’ve explored in this post, clutter and depression are closely linked. Clutter can contribute to feelings of overwhelm, anxiety, and sadness, while depression can make it difficult to maintain a clean and organized space. This can create a vicious cycle that negatively impacts mental health and well-being.

However, by taking action to break the clutter-depression cycle, we can improve our quality of life. Starting small, creating a plan, and setting achievable goals can make the process less daunting. 

Using the “one-in, one-out” rule can encourage mindful consumption and reduce clutter accumulation. And learning to let go of emotional attachment to objects can help release the hold clutter has on us.

It’s important to remember that seeking professional help is always an option. Professional organizers or therapists can provide support and guidance to help us navigate the challenges of decluttering and managing our mental health.

Ultimately, taking steps to break the clutter-depression cycle can lead to improved mental health, increased productivity, and a better quality of life. It may not be an easy process, but by taking small steps and seeking support when needed, we can create a more peaceful and organized environment for ourselves and our families. 

Remember, taking action is a sign of strength and courage. Let’s take the first step towards a clutter-free and happier life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Minimalism# Depression# Psychology# Stay at home mom# Home organization

Comments / 24

Published by

I am a stay-at-home mom of two toddlers. I teach other moms how to manage their households with decluttering and time-management skills. Visit me at Decluttering Mom and join our free FaceBook group for motivation and tips!

Crandall, TX
1K followers

More from Madison Cates

How to Explore the World Without Breaking the Bank

As summer approaches, many people start to planning their travel budget for a family vacation. However, with the costs of flights, accommodations, activities, and meals, it can be challenging to find an affordable and enjoyable option.

Read full story

How to Combat Stress: Start Getting Rid of Stuff

As moms, we often find ourselves feeling overwhelmed by the never-ending to-do list, the clutter in our homes, and the constant demands of motherhood. We may feel like there’s never enough time or energy to accomplish everything we need to do, and that stress can take a toll on our mental and physical health.

Read full story
5 comments

Home-Based Business Ideas for Moms

Maybe you’re a stay-at-home mom looking to make money from home, or maybe you’re already working outside the home in a full-time job and you’re looking for business ideas for working moms so you can stay home with your babies.

Read full story

The Psychology of Clutter: Why We Hold Onto Things We Don’t Need

Have you ever wondered why your mom or grandma kept every empty margarine tub and every piece of mail that ever hit their mailbox? Why do we hold onto things we don’t need?. Looking for more decluttering tips? join my email list to be notified every time I post!

Read full story
137 comments

Minimalist Maternity Wardrobe: Simple and Budget-Friendly

Finding the right clothes during pregnancy can be a challenge, especially for first-time moms. Creating a minimalist maternity wardrobe is the way to go!. As your body changes, you may find that your old clothes no longer fit, and you’re faced with the daunting task of building an entire new wardrobe. However, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Read full story

Simple and Easy Minimalist Playroom Ideas

In today’s fast-paced world, more and more families are looking to embrace a minimalist lifestyle, even with young children in tow. Minimalist playroom ideas seem few and far between, and our Pinterest feeds are cluttered with ads for more plastic, noisy toys.

Read full story

Unlock The Benefits of Family Game Night with 10 Fun Games to Play!

Spending quality time with family is incredibly important, and one of the best ways to do this is by having a family game night. Not only is game night a fun way to bond with your loved ones, but it also has numerous benefits for both children and adults. Here are some of the benefits of family game night, along with 10 fun games to play.

Read full story

How to Help Your Child Cope with Anxiety

As a parent, it can be heartbreaking to watch your child struggle with anxiety. Anxiety can make everyday tasks feel daunting and overwhelming for your child, and it can also impact their overall well-being. But as a parent, there are things you can do to help your child cope with their anxiety. Here are some tips:

Read full story
2 comments

10 Quick and Healthy Breakfast Ideas for Busy Moms

As a busy mom, it can be challenging to find the time to make a nutritious breakfast for yourself and your family. But starting your day off with a healthy meal is crucial for your energy levels and overall well-being. Here are 10 quick and healthy breakfast ideas that are perfect for busy moms:

Read full story
10 comments

14 Creative Ways to Keep Kids Entertained While Working from Home

As a mom and now as someone who’s working from home, I know the struggle of simultaneously trying to get work done while entertaining my little one. Let me tell you, without a plan in place, it is NOT easy! That’s why I’ve done the work for you and compiled a list of creative ways to keep your kids entertained while you’re working from home.

Read full story

What does technology do to our minds and what should we do about it?

Digital clutter has become a ubiquitous problem in modern society. With the abundance of digital devices and the ease of access to information, we are constantly bombarded with emails, notifications, and social media updates.

Read full story

Here’s why you should declutter your digital life

In today’s fast-paced digital world, it’s easy to accumulate clutter in our digital lives. Whether it’s a crowded inbox, a collection of old files and apps, or a bloated social media presence, digital clutter can add unnecessary stress and complexity to our lives.

Read full story

Mind Clearing Techniques for Busy People

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy for our minds to become cluttered with information, distractions, and responsibilities. This clutter can lead to stress, anxiety, and reduced productivity, making it essential to practice mind decluttering techniques.

Read full story

How to Reduce Stress and Improve Your Productivity

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the constant influx of information and distractions that we encounter every day. Our minds can become cluttered with thoughts, worries, and to-do lists that can cause stress and anxiety. This is where mind decluttering comes in.

Read full story
2 comments

Decluttering Your Home Office: A Step-by-Step Guide

Working from home has become increasingly popular in recent years, and with the global pandemic, it has become a new normal for many. Looking for more decluttering tips? Join my email list to be notified every time I post!

Read full story
1 comments

25 Essential Items for a Minimalist Men’s Wardrobe

Minimalism has been a growing trend in recent years, with many people embracing a simpler, more streamlined way of life. One area where this philosophy can be particularly helpful is in the wardrobe.

Read full story
1 comments

Decluttering Sentimental Items with Minimalism

If you’re like most people, you have a collection of sentimental items that you’ve been holding onto for years. Maybe it’s a box of old love letters, your childhood stuffed animals, or your grandmother’s china set.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Simplify Your Life and Save Money

If you’re interested in living a simpler, more intentional life, then you’ve come to the right place. Minimalist living is a lifestyle that’s all about simplifying your life and focusing on the things that truly matter. And the best part is, you can do it on a budget!

Read full story

Decluttering Tips for a Small Home

Hey there, fellow moms! If you’re like me, you know that life with kids often means accumulating a lot of stuff. Toys, clothes, books, and gadgets seem to multiply overnight, leaving us feeling overwhelmed and cramped in our small homes.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy