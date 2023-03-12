Keep Kids Entertained While Working from Home

Madison Cates

As a mom and now as someone who’s working from home, I know the struggle of simultaneously trying to get work done while entertaining my little one. Let me tell you, without a plan in place, it is NOT easy! That’s why I’ve done the work for you and compiled a list of creative ways to keep your kids entertained while you’re working from home.

How Long Will These Activities Keep Your Kids Entertained?

I’m not magic, I’m just a mama who has felt the struggle and is here to help! While each of these activities has the potential to keep your kids occupied for hours, sadly there is no set amount as to how long they can be kept engaged. No two kids are alike, so their level of interest in each activity may vary.

That’s exactly why this list is so great! With so many options, you’re bound to find something that will capture your littles’ attention while you get some work done.

1. Water Play!

If your kiddos love water like mine does, a water table is a great way to keep them busy -and clean! If you’ve never heard of a water table, it’s like a sand box, but with legs and shallowly filled with water. Add in some water guns, toys, and bathtub markers. Now they can have a blast, while you stay productive!

Of course, you’ll want to stay nearby and monitor the situation, but this can be a great way to keep them entertained while you work.

2. Ice Ice Baby

Ice cubes are a great, mess-free, and EASY way to entertain kids. Create a station with bowls, cups, spoons, and any other kitchen utensils you have lying around. Put some ice cubes in each bowl, and let your little ones have at it!

For some added fun, you can add a few drops of food coloring to the ice cubes before freezing. However, if you do this it won’t be mess-free anymore! 

3. Wash Toys

Got a few dirty toys in the house that need to be washed? This can quickly become an entertaining task for your children! Gather up the toys, fill up a bucket with lukewarm water and some soap, and let your kids go to town. This should give you at least another 30 minutes of peace and quiet!

4. Dress Up

If you have little ones that are old enough to play dress up,  this is a great way to keep them busy. Gather up costumes, hats, and any other items around the house, and let them get creative. Not only is this a great way to keep their minds active, but it also keeps them busy while you work!

For a few extra minutes of quiet time, you can get out some crayons and have them make masks out of paper plates to wear with their costumes!

5. Story Time

Books are a great way to keep kids entertained. If your littles know how to read, then make a reading corner in the house and fill it with some of their favorite books. If they haven’t yet learned to read, then you can get some audiobooks that can read to them while you get some work done.

If you’re looking for a great way to get them engaged, you can even print out pictures related to the story and have them draw or color in the images.

6. Paint Rocks

Painting rocks was always a childhood favorite of mine and I’m sure many of yours too! Grab a few rocks from outside, get some nontoxic paint, and let the kids go wild.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCqX2_0l5jLBmz00
Photo byMadison Cates

This is a great way to get their creative juices flowing, while also giving you the chance to work without distraction. Once they are finished, you can have them create a rock garden or use the rocks to decorate your yard or home!

7. Card Games

If you’re looking for a way to keep the kids busy without having to use a lot of supplies, then card games are a great way to go. Whether it’s a classic game of Go Fish or something more intricate like Memory, there are plenty of card games that can keep children entertained for hours.

8. The Floor Is Lava

This game will require a bit of imagination and physical activity! All you need to do is pick out a few safe spots on the floor, where the kids can jump from one to another without stepping on the “lava”. If you have a few extra pillows, you can even make mini trampolines for them to use.

This can be a great way to get their energy out, while also giving you some much-needed time to work!

9. Get Outside

If you have a yard big enough for the kids to play in and are able to get some work done outside,  then this is the best way to go. You can set up a few outdoor activities like “obstacle courses”, bean bag toss, or hide and seek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJ4m2_0l5jLBmz00
Photo byMadison Cates

If you have a few extra items lying around, like hula hoops, balls, or even a mini pool, then this will make the outdoor activity even more fun for them!

This is also a great way to get some fresh air and get your children away from the screens for a while.

10. Write Letters

My son isn’t yet old enough to write me any sweet letters, but my husband has some younger siblings who have gifted me with some super cute letters. If you have any older kids, this can be a great activity to get them doing.

Encourage them to write letters to friends and family, or even just draw some pictures. This is a great way to foster writing skills and keep them busy!

11. Domino Chain

Lastly, if you have dominoes lying around this can be a great way to keep the kids busy. Find a large space on the floor and have the kids set up a chain of dominoes. You can even make it into a competition and see who can set up the longest chain or the most intricate pattern!

12. Scavenger Hunt

This activity will take some time to set up, but it’s totally worth it. Take some time to create a list of items that the kids can find and have them search around the house. The longer you want the game to last, the more items you should put on the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ViFO1_0l5jLBmz00
Photo byMadison Cates

This is a great way to keep the kids engaged and give them something fun to do. And, who knows? Maybe you’ll find a few lost toys in the process.

13. Shaving Cream Art

This one is a classic. Grab some shaving cream and spread it out on a table or on the floor, then let the kids draw or practice writing letters in the cream. This is a great way to get them engaged and learning, while also being fun and messy! Plus, once you wipe up the shaving cream, your surfaces will be clean and smell fresh.

14. Watch a Movie

Before you say it, I know: turning on the TV shouldn’t always be our go-to-choice. However, if you need a few extra minutes of silence, then this can be a great way to keep the kids happy and safe for a bit.

You can set up a cozy movie area in your living room and let them pick out a movie that they want to watch.  This allows you to get some work done without stressing about what your little ones might be getting into. Just make sure that you know what they’re watching! We love Veggietales and The Beginner Story Bible on YouTube.

Making your screen time educational is a great way to skip the mom guilt, and let your littles learn something, too!

As mamas, it can be difficult to find ways to find time to get work done when the kids are entertained, especially when it’s cold outside or we have limited help. But with the right activities and a bit of imagination, you’ll be able to create an enjoyable environment that will help your kids stay engaged and productive.

From card games to playing outside, there are plenty of fun ideas for keeping your littles occupied during work hours. The key is finding something that works best for both you and them!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stay at home mom# Work from home# Kids activities# Toddlers# Mom life

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a stay-at-home mom of two toddlers. I teach other moms how to manage their households with decluttering and time-management skills. Visit me at Decluttering Mom and join our free FaceBook group for motivation and tips!

Crandall, TX
2K followers

More from Madison Cates

How to Cultivate a Simple, Joyful Life

As a mom, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the never-ending to-do list and constant demands of family life. That’s where minimalism comes in. Minimalism is about living with intention and simplifying your life by focusing on the things that matter most.

Read full story
2 comments

Saying Goodbye to Stuff Can Help You Move Forward in Life

Letting go is a concept that’s often associated with moving on from the past or leaving behind old habits. However, it can also refer to the act of decluttering and releasing physical possessions.

Read full story
2 comments

A Clutter-Free Home Can Change Your Life

As a busy mom with young children, managing your home can be a challenge. With toys, clothes, and other items constantly piling up, it can feel like an endless battle to keep your living space clean and organized.

Read full story
3 comments

What’s Mental Fatigue? Here’s Why You Should Make Less Decisions

If you’re like me, you make countless decisions every day. From meal planning to scheduling appointments and everything in between, the mental load can feel overwhelming. That's because the more decisions you make, the more mentally drained you become.

Read full story

Successful People Wear The Same Thing Every Day

Have you ever wondered why some successful people seem to wear the same thing every day? It may seem odd, but there are actually several reasons why this habit could be a game-changer for busy moms like us.

Read full story
45 comments

Declutter Your Closet to Reduce Stress

Ready to tackle the beast lurking in your closet? That's right, we're talking about decluttering! As a stay-at-home mom, you know that organization is key to a happy household.

Read full story
2 comments

Here’s Why Happy Kids Have Less Toys

Are you tired of constantly stepping on toys scattered around your house? Do you feel like your children are always asking for the newest and latest toys? Well, what if I told you that having fewer toys could actually be beneficial for your kids?

Read full story
16 comments

Simplify Your Life and Find More Joy

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the chaos of daily life? Do you wish that you could simplify your life, but feel like you’re constantly juggling a million different things, from caring for your kids to managing household tasks to trying to find time for yourself?

Read full story

How to Explore the World Without Breaking the Bank

As summer approaches, many people start to planning their travel budget for a family vacation. However, with the costs of flights, accommodations, activities, and meals, it can be challenging to find an affordable and enjoyable option.

Read full story

How to Combat Stress: Start Getting Rid of Stuff

As moms, we often find ourselves feeling overwhelmed by the never-ending to-do list, the clutter in our homes, and the constant demands of motherhood. We may feel like there’s never enough time or energy to accomplish everything we need to do, and that stress can take a toll on our mental and physical health.

Read full story
5 comments

Legit Work-from-Home Business Ideas

Maybe you’re a stay-at-home mom looking to make money from home, or maybe you’re already working outside the home in a full-time job and you’re looking for business ideas for working moms so you can stay home with your babies.

Read full story

The Link Between Clutter and Depression: How to Break The Cycle

As a mom, you know all too well how easy it is for clutter to accumulate in your home. The toys, books, clothes, and other items seem to multiply overnight, leaving you feeling overwhelmed and stressed.

Read full story
26 comments

The Psychology of Clutter: Why We Hold Onto Things We Don’t Need

Have you ever wondered why your mom or grandma kept every empty margarine tub and every piece of mail that ever hit their mailbox? Why do we hold onto things we don’t need?. Looking for more decluttering tips? join my email list to be notified every time I post!

Read full story
128 comments

Minimalist Maternity Wardrobe: Simple and Budget-Friendly

Finding the right clothes during pregnancy can be a challenge, especially for first-time moms. Creating a minimalist maternity wardrobe is the way to go!. As your body changes, you may find that your old clothes no longer fit, and you’re faced with the daunting task of building an entire new wardrobe. However, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Read full story

Simple and Easy Minimalist Playroom Ideas

In today’s fast-paced world, more and more families are looking to embrace a minimalist lifestyle, even with young children in tow. Minimalist playroom ideas seem few and far between, and our Pinterest feeds are cluttered with ads for more plastic, noisy toys.

Read full story

Unlock The Benefits of Family Game Night with 10 Fun Games to Play!

Spending quality time with family is incredibly important, and one of the best ways to do this is by having a family game night. Not only is game night a fun way to bond with your loved ones, but it also has numerous benefits for both children and adults. Here are some of the benefits of family game night, along with 10 fun games to play.

Read full story

Help Your Child Cope with Anxiety

As a parent, it can be heartbreaking to watch your child struggle with anxiety. Anxiety can make everyday tasks feel daunting and overwhelming for your child, and it can also impact their overall well-being. But as a parent, there are things you can do to help your child cope with their anxiety. Here are some tips:

Read full story
2 comments

10 Quick and Healthy Breakfast Ideas for Busy Moms

As a busy mom, it can be challenging to find the time to make a nutritious breakfast for yourself and your family. But starting your day off with a healthy meal is crucial for your energy levels and overall well-being. Here are 10 quick and healthy breakfast ideas that are perfect for busy moms:

Read full story
10 comments

What does technology do to our minds and what should we do about it?

Digital clutter has become a ubiquitous problem in modern society. With the abundance of digital devices and the ease of access to information, we are constantly bombarded with emails, notifications, and social media updates.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy