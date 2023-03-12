Keep Kids Entertained While Working from Home

As a mom and now as someone who’s working from home, I know the struggle of simultaneously trying to get work done while entertaining my little one. Let me tell you, without a plan in place, it is NOT easy! That’s why I’ve done the work for you and compiled a list of creative ways to keep your kids entertained while you’re working from home.

How Long Will These Activities Keep Your Kids Entertained?

I’m not magic, I’m just a mama who has felt the struggle and is here to help! While each of these activities has the potential to keep your kids occupied for hours, sadly there is no set amount as to how long they can be kept engaged. No two kids are alike, so their level of interest in each activity may vary.

That’s exactly why this list is so great! With so many options, you’re bound to find something that will capture your littles’ attention while you get some work done.

1. Water Play!

If your kiddos love water like mine does, a water table is a great way to keep them busy -and clean! If you’ve never heard of a water table, it’s like a sand box, but with legs and shallowly filled with water. Add in some water guns, toys, and bathtub markers. Now they can have a blast, while you stay productive!

Of course, you’ll want to stay nearby and monitor the situation, but this can be a great way to keep them entertained while you work.

2. Ice Ice Baby

Ice cubes are a great, mess-free, and EASY way to entertain kids. Create a station with bowls, cups, spoons, and any other kitchen utensils you have lying around. Put some ice cubes in each bowl, and let your little ones have at it!

For some added fun, you can add a few drops of food coloring to the ice cubes before freezing. However, if you do this it won’t be mess-free anymore!

3. Wash Toys

Got a few dirty toys in the house that need to be washed? This can quickly become an entertaining task for your children! Gather up the toys, fill up a bucket with lukewarm water and some soap, and let your kids go to town. This should give you at least another 30 minutes of peace and quiet!

4. Dress Up

If you have little ones that are old enough to play dress up, this is a great way to keep them busy. Gather up costumes, hats, and any other items around the house, and let them get creative. Not only is this a great way to keep their minds active, but it also keeps them busy while you work!

For a few extra minutes of quiet time, you can get out some crayons and have them make masks out of paper plates to wear with their costumes!

5. Story Time

Books are a great way to keep kids entertained. If your littles know how to read, then make a reading corner in the house and fill it with some of their favorite books. If they haven’t yet learned to read, then you can get some audiobooks that can read to them while you get some work done.

If you’re looking for a great way to get them engaged, you can even print out pictures related to the story and have them draw or color in the images.

6. Paint Rocks

Painting rocks was always a childhood favorite of mine and I’m sure many of yours too! Grab a few rocks from outside, get some nontoxic paint, and let the kids go wild.

Photo by Madison Cates

This is a great way to get their creative juices flowing, while also giving you the chance to work without distraction. Once they are finished, you can have them create a rock garden or use the rocks to decorate your yard or home!

7. Card Games

If you’re looking for a way to keep the kids busy without having to use a lot of supplies, then card games are a great way to go. Whether it’s a classic game of Go Fish or something more intricate like Memory, there are plenty of card games that can keep children entertained for hours.

8. The Floor Is Lava

This game will require a bit of imagination and physical activity! All you need to do is pick out a few safe spots on the floor, where the kids can jump from one to another without stepping on the “lava”. If you have a few extra pillows, you can even make mini trampolines for them to use.

This can be a great way to get their energy out, while also giving you some much-needed time to work!

9. Get Outside

If you have a yard big enough for the kids to play in and are able to get some work done outside, then this is the best way to go. You can set up a few outdoor activities like “obstacle courses”, bean bag toss, or hide and seek.

Photo by Madison Cates

If you have a few extra items lying around, like hula hoops, balls, or even a mini pool, then this will make the outdoor activity even more fun for them!

This is also a great way to get some fresh air and get your children away from the screens for a while.

10. Write Letters

My son isn’t yet old enough to write me any sweet letters, but my husband has some younger siblings who have gifted me with some super cute letters. If you have any older kids, this can be a great activity to get them doing.

Encourage them to write letters to friends and family, or even just draw some pictures. This is a great way to foster writing skills and keep them busy!

11. Domino Chain

Lastly, if you have dominoes lying around this can be a great way to keep the kids busy. Find a large space on the floor and have the kids set up a chain of dominoes. You can even make it into a competition and see who can set up the longest chain or the most intricate pattern!

12. Scavenger Hunt

This activity will take some time to set up, but it’s totally worth it. Take some time to create a list of items that the kids can find and have them search around the house. The longer you want the game to last, the more items you should put on the list.

Photo by Madison Cates

This is a great way to keep the kids engaged and give them something fun to do. And, who knows? Maybe you’ll find a few lost toys in the process.

13. Shaving Cream Art

This one is a classic. Grab some shaving cream and spread it out on a table or on the floor, then let the kids draw or practice writing letters in the cream. This is a great way to get them engaged and learning, while also being fun and messy! Plus, once you wipe up the shaving cream, your surfaces will be clean and smell fresh.

14. Watch a Movie

Before you say it, I know: turning on the TV shouldn’t always be our go-to-choice. However, if you need a few extra minutes of silence, then this can be a great way to keep the kids happy and safe for a bit.

You can set up a cozy movie area in your living room and let them pick out a movie that they want to watch. This allows you to get some work done without stressing about what your little ones might be getting into. Just make sure that you know what they’re watching! We love Veggietales and The Beginner Story Bible on YouTube.

Making your screen time educational is a great way to skip the mom guilt, and let your littles learn something, too!

As mamas, it can be difficult to find ways to find time to get work done when the kids are entertained, especially when it’s cold outside or we have limited help. But with the right activities and a bit of imagination, you’ll be able to create an enjoyable environment that will help your kids stay engaged and productive.

From card games to playing outside, there are plenty of fun ideas for keeping your littles occupied during work hours. The key is finding something that works best for both you and them!