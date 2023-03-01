Decluttering Tips for a Small Home

Hey there, fellow moms! If you’re like me, you know that life with kids often means accumulating a lot of stuff. Toys, clothes, books, and gadgets seem to multiply overnight, leaving us feeling overwhelmed and cramped in our small homes.

But fear not! Decluttering doesn’t have to be a daunting task. In fact, with a few simple tips, you can create a clutter-free and stress-free space that you and your family will love.

So, grab a cup of coffee and join me as we explore some of the best decluttering tips for small homes!

Why is it Important to Declutter a Small Home?

Why is it important to declutter a small home, you ask? Well, for starters, clutter can be a major source of stress and anxiety. When our living spaces are overflowing with stuff, it can make us feel overwhelmed, disorganized, and claustrophobic.

But beyond the mental health benefits, decluttering also creates more physical space in your home. By eliminating excess items, you can open up your living areas, making them feel more spacious, airy, and comfortable.

And let’s not forget the practical benefits, too – a clutter-free home is much easier to clean and organize!

So, whether you’re a minimalist at heart or a self-proclaimed pack rat, decluttering is an essential step to creating a happy and healthy home

How Do I Start Decluttering?

Okay, so you know that decluttering is important, but where do you even begin? The key is to start small and be strategic.

First, set some goals for what you want to achieve. Maybe you want to clear out your living room or your closet, or maybe you want to go through all your kids’ toys. Whatever your goals may be, write them down and make a plan for tackling them.

When you’re ready to dive in, start with the easiest tasks first. Maybe it’s clearing out your junk drawer or getting rid of old magazines.

Starting small will help you build momentum and gain confidence, so you can tackle bigger projects down the road.

And remember, decluttering isn’t a one-time event – it’s a habit. Try to set aside a few minutes each day or each week to declutter and organize.

This will help you stay on top of clutter and prevent it from piling up again in the future. So, take a deep breath, put on your favorite tunes, and let’s get started!

Be Mindful of What You Bring Into Your Home

One of the easiest ways to keep clutter at bay is to be mindful of what you bring into your home. Before you buy something, ask yourself if you really need it, if it serves a purpose, or if it brings you joy.

Being intentional about what you allow into your space will help you avoid impulse buys and prevent clutter from accumulating.

This is especially important when it comes to gifts. While we all appreciate the thought and effort that goes into gift-giving, sometimes those gifts are not things we really need or want.

Consider having a conversation with family and friends about giving experiences, consumables, or charitable donations instead of physical gifts.

And if you do receive a gift that you don’t want or need, consider donating or regifting it to someone who could use it.

Use Smart Storage Options

When you’re living in a small space, storage is key. But it’s not just about having more storage – it’s about using it smartly. Here are a few storage solutions that can help you maximize your space:

Use vertical space: Wall-mounted shelves and tall bookcases can help you make the most of your vertical space. And don’t forget about the back of doors – over-the-door organizers can be a lifesaver! Invest in multi-functional furniture: Furniture pieces that can serve multiple purposes can be a great space-saver. For example, an ottoman that doubles as a storage container, or a bed with built-in drawers for extra clothing storage. Get creative with hidden storage: There are plenty of clever storage solutions out there that can help you keep your space looking clean and clutter-free. For example, storage benches, storage ottomans, and even storage beds with hidden compartments.

By using smart storage solutions, you can keep your belongings organized and easily accessible without taking up too much space. And who knows, you might even discover that you have more space than you thought!

Embrace a Minimalist Lifestyle

Have you ever heard of the saying ‘less is more’? Well, when it comes to decluttering, that saying couldn’t be more true.

Embracing a minimalist lifestyle can help you live with less, reduce your environmental footprint, and create a space that feels calm and peaceful.

But what does it mean to be a minimalist? At its core, minimalism is about living with intention and purpose. It’s about focusing on what truly matters to you and eliminating anything that doesn’t serve a purpose or bring you joy.

To start embracing minimalism in your home, try going through each room and removing anything that you don’t need or use.

Donate or sell items that are still in good condition, and recycle or dispose of anything that is no longer useful.

As you go through each item, ask yourself if it brings you joy, serves a purpose, or aligns with your values.

By living with less, you’ll have more space to breathe, relax, and enjoy the things that truly matter. Plus, you’ll save time and money by not having to constantly maintain or organize excess belongings.

Decluttering on a Regular Basis

Decluttering isn’t a one-time event – it’s a habit. To maintain a clutter-free home, it’s important to declutter on a regular basis.

This means setting aside time each week or month to go through your belongings, assess what you need and what you don’t, and get rid of anything that’s no longer useful.

To make the process easier, try incorporating decluttering into your daily routine. For example, take a few minutes each day to go through your mail and get rid of any junk or unnecessary papers.

Or, before you buy a new item, take a look around your space and see if there’s something else you can get rid of to make room.

If the idea of decluttering regularly feels overwhelming, start with a manageable schedule. Maybe you set aside one hour per week to declutter, or one day per month to tackle a bigger project.

The important thing is to make it a habit so that clutter doesn’t pile up and become a daunting task.

Involving the Whole Family

Decluttering isn’t just a task for one person – it’s a team effort. Involving your whole family in the process can help make it more manageable and even enjoyable!

Start by having a family meeting to discuss the benefits of decluttering and get everyone on board. Talk about the importance of living with intention, and how decluttering can help reduce stress, save time, and make your home a more enjoyable place to be.

Next, set some ground rules for decluttering. For example, everyone should be responsible for keeping their own belongings organized, or you might have a ‘one in, one out’ policy where something has to be donated or thrown out before a new item can be brought into the home.

You can also make decluttering a fun activity by turning it into a game or competition. For example, you could challenge everyone to see who can fill a bag with the most items to donate or sell.

Or, you could have a ‘clean-up race’ where each person races to put away their belongings in the fastest time.

By involving the whole family in the decluttering process, you’ll not only make it easier and more enjoyable, but you’ll also teach your children important skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

Finding Creative Storage Solutions

Even after decluttering, you may find that you still have a lot of belongings that need to be stored. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style or space to make it happen.

By finding creative storage solutions, you can maximize your space while also adding to your home’s aesthetic.

One way to do this is by utilizing multi-functional furniture. For example, a storage ottoman can serve as a place to sit, as well as a place to store blankets or other items.

A bed with built-in drawers can provide extra storage space for linens, clothing, or shoes.

And, a bookshelf can be used not only to store books, but also to display art, photos, and other decorative items.

Another way to add storage space is by using vertical space. This means utilizing wall space for shelves, hooks, and other storage solutions.

A pegboard in the kitchen can hold utensils and pots, a wall-mounted bookshelf can store toys in the playroom, and a floating shelf can provide extra storage space in the bathroom.

Lastly, don’t forget about underutilized spaces such as the back of doors, under the bed, or even inside cabinets.

Hanging organizers on the back of doors can hold shoes, jewelry, or office supplies.

Under-bed storage boxes can hold out-of-season clothing, shoes, or extra linens.

And, adding pull-out drawers to cabinets can help maximize the space and make it easier to access items in the back.

Final Thoughts

Decluttering a small home can seem like a daunting task, but with these simple tips, you can make the process more manageable and enjoyable.

By starting with a plan, prioritizing, donating and recycling, involving the whole family, finding creative storage solutions, and avoiding overbuying, you can keep your home clutter-free, organized, and stylish.

Not only will a decluttered home make your daily life easier and more enjoyable, but it can also have a positive impact on your mental and emotional well-being.

By reducing the amount of physical clutter in your home, you can create a more peaceful and relaxing environment that promotes a sense of calm and order.

So don't let a small home hold you back from creating the space and lifestyle you desire. With these decluttering tips, you can make the most of your space and create a home that is both functional and beautiful.

Remember, decluttering is a continuous process and it may take time to achieve your ideal home. But with persistence, consistency, and a bit of creativity, you can turn your small home into a clutter-free haven that brings you joy and peace of mind.