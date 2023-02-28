Clean Up and Organize Your Pantry with 7 Bite-Sized Steps

Madison Cates

Decluttering and organizing your pantry can help you save time and reduce stress in your daily life. A cluttered and disorganized pantry can make it difficult to find what you need and can also lead to wasted food. Here are some steps to help you declutter and organize your pantry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CvH2_0l1wAJJ700
Photo byMadison Cates

The benefits of a clean and organized pantry

The pantry is every chef’s secret weapon. A well-maintained and organized pantry will lead to more efficient cooking—saving time, energy, and money!

Having a neat and tidy space allows you to quickly identify ingredients, reducing the need to purchase duplicates; food won’t spoil as quickly due to less clutter; and it allows organizing options like grouping items in categories or keeping related items together.

The pleasure of looking at an organized collection of ingredients will help keep you inspired in the kitchen! All of these benefits make it clear that a clean and organized Pantry is essential for culinary success.

Empty the pantry: Take everything out of the pantry and give it a thorough cleaning

Whether you’re doing a routine clean out of your pantry or getting ready to move, emptying it out is never the most fun project.

But there’s something almost meditative in the act of taking everything out and wiping down those shelves and drawers. There’s something satisfying about purging what you no longer need, reorganizing and stacking up things just so, creating space for new possibilities and experiences.

As soon as you get started, you’ll find yourself already imagining all the tasty recipes that await in that newly spick-and-span pantry of yours.

Sort through items: Group similar items together and discard anything that is expired, damaged, or that you know you will never use

Going through your pantry to organize it is a great way to renew and maximize the space. Start by separating similar items together – put all the canned goods in one section, baking items in another, snacks in yet another; labeling them can even help you keep it nice and neat!

As you sort, check expiration dates and take out anything that is outdated. In addition, make sure to get rid of any damaged food containers, as well as those ingredients that you just know will never be used.

Assess the space: Measure the dimensions of your pantry and decide on the best way to utilize the space

Measuring the dimensions of your pantry can provide a valuable opportunity to think outside the box and find creative solutions for efficient storage.

Dig deep into your imagination and consider rearranging or repurposing items and containers to maximize the space. From adjustable racks to hanging shelves and drawers, there are a variety of ways to design a unique storage solution specific to your pantry and lifestyle.

Don’t be afraid to try out multiple methods; what works best for someone else might not fit your needs! Ultimately, take the time to assess the measurements of your pantry, discover innovative approaches to use its area, and create an organized space that meets all of your goals.

Invest in storage solutions: Use clear plastic containers to store dry goods, and consider using stackable shelves to maximize vertical space

When it comes to pantry organization, investing in the right storage solutions can make all the difference. Clear plastic containers are great for storing dry goods – not only do they keep these food items fresh, they also allow you to quickly spot and grab what you need.

If you’re looking to maximize the vertical space in your pantry, stackable shelves may very well be what you’re after. These shelves come in an array of sizes and shapes – so no matter how unique your pantry set-up is, you should be able to find a shelf that’s perfect for you.

Label everything: Label each container with the contents and date, so you can easily see what you have and when it expires

Having a well-stocked pantry is great, but it can also be overwhelming if it’s disorganized and out of control. Labeling your containers with their contents and the expiration date will help keep everything in order and make meal planning much easier.

Take a few minutes to grab your favorite labels, some markers (or even use pre-printed ones!) and go through all of your items – it can be quite therapeutic!

You’ll have a much clearer idea of what you have on hand and know exactly when things will expire. To save time, money, frustration – label everything in your pantry.

Group items by category: Store items by category, such as snacks, baking supplies, and condiments, to make it easier to find what you need

Having a pantry that is meticulously organized can feel like a blessing from above! Stocking your pantry by categories will make it easier to remember what you have, and when it’s time to restock.

Take some time out of your weekend to organize your pantry into groups such as snacks, baking supplies, and condiments.

Letting go of the chaos and embracing an orderly space is incredibly satisfying — you’ll be able to find exactly what you need with one swift glance! Not to mention, reducing clutter in the long run helps save money too.

Keep it tidy: Regularly clean and declutter your pantry to maintain an organized space

A pantry that is organized and tidy is not only aesthetically pleasing, it is also much easier to maintain. When you know exactly where all of your food items are stored, you don’t have to waste your energy rummaging through boxes and drawers to find what was hidden away in the back.

Regularly cleaning and decluttering your pantry can help save time spent searching for those elusive items, while creating a tranquil space that you can feel good about.

Why not take fifteen minutes once every couple of weeks to do a bit of rearranging and sorting – with any luck, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at just how nice it looks!

With a bit of planning and forethought, you can easily create a space that is both functional and stylish. Use these tips to make the most out of your pantry, and enjoy the satisfaction that comes with a well-organized kitchen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Decluttering# Home organization# Stay at home mom# Minimalism# Minimalist

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a stay-at-home mom of two toddlers. I teach other moms how to manage their households with decluttering and time-management skills. Visit me at Decluttering Mom and join our free FaceBook group for motivation and tips!

Crandall, TX
926 followers

More from Madison Cates

The Psychology of Clutter: Why We Hold Onto Things We Don’t Need

Have you ever wondered why your mom or grandma kept every empty margarine tub and every piece of mail that ever hit their mailbox? Why do we hold onto things we don’t need?. Looking for more decluttering tips? join my email list to be notified every time I post!

Read full story
79 comments

Minimalist Maternity Wardrobe: Simple and Budget-Friendly

Finding the right clothes during pregnancy can be a challenge, especially for first-time moms. Creating a minimalist maternity wardrobe is the way to go!. As your body changes, you may find that your old clothes no longer fit, and you’re faced with the daunting task of building an entire new wardrobe. However, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Read full story

Simple and Easy Minimalist Playroom Ideas

In today’s fast-paced world, more and more families are looking to embrace a minimalist lifestyle, even with young children in tow. Minimalist playroom ideas seem few and far between, and our Pinterest feeds are cluttered with ads for more plastic, noisy toys.

Read full story

Unlock The Benefits of Family Game Night with 10 Fun Games to Play!

Spending quality time with family is incredibly important, and one of the best ways to do this is by having a family game night. Not only is game night a fun way to bond with your loved ones, but it also has numerous benefits for both children and adults. Here are some of the benefits of family game night, along with 10 fun games to play.

Read full story

How to Help Your Child Cope with Anxiety

As a parent, it can be heartbreaking to watch your child struggle with anxiety. Anxiety can make everyday tasks feel daunting and overwhelming for your child, and it can also impact their overall well-being. But as a parent, there are things you can do to help your child cope with their anxiety. Here are some tips:

Read full story
2 comments

10 Quick and Healthy Breakfast Ideas for Busy Moms

As a busy mom, it can be challenging to find the time to make a nutritious breakfast for yourself and your family. But starting your day off with a healthy meal is crucial for your energy levels and overall well-being. Here are 10 quick and healthy breakfast ideas that are perfect for busy moms:

Read full story

14 Creative Ways to Keep Kids Entertained While Working from Home

As a mom and now as someone who’s working from home, I know the struggle of simultaneously trying to get work done while entertaining my little one. Let me tell you, without a plan in place, it is NOT easy! That’s why I’ve done the work for you and compiled a list of creative ways to keep your kids entertained while you’re working from home.

Read full story

What does technology do to our minds and what should we do about it?

Digital clutter has become a ubiquitous problem in modern society. With the abundance of digital devices and the ease of access to information, we are constantly bombarded with emails, notifications, and social media updates.

Read full story

Here’s why you should declutter your digital life

In today’s fast-paced digital world, it’s easy to accumulate clutter in our digital lives. Whether it’s a crowded inbox, a collection of old files and apps, or a bloated social media presence, digital clutter can add unnecessary stress and complexity to our lives.

Read full story

Mind Clearing Techniques for Busy People

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy for our minds to become cluttered with information, distractions, and responsibilities. This clutter can lead to stress, anxiety, and reduced productivity, making it essential to practice mind decluttering techniques.

Read full story

How to Reduce Stress and Improve Your Productivity

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the constant influx of information and distractions that we encounter every day. Our minds can become cluttered with thoughts, worries, and to-do lists that can cause stress and anxiety. This is where mind decluttering comes in.

Read full story
2 comments

Decluttering Your Home Office: A Step-by-Step Guide

Working from home has become increasingly popular in recent years, and with the global pandemic, it has become a new normal for many. Looking for more decluttering tips? Join my email list to be notified every time I post!

Read full story
1 comments

25 Essential Items for a Minimalist Men’s Wardrobe

Minimalism has been a growing trend in recent years, with many people embracing a simpler, more streamlined way of life. One area where this philosophy can be particularly helpful is in the wardrobe.

Read full story
1 comments

Decluttering Sentimental Items with Minimalism

If you’re like most people, you have a collection of sentimental items that you’ve been holding onto for years. Maybe it’s a box of old love letters, your childhood stuffed animals, or your grandmother’s china set.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Simplify Your Life and Save Money

If you’re interested in living a simpler, more intentional life, then you’ve come to the right place. Minimalist living is a lifestyle that’s all about simplifying your life and focusing on the things that truly matter. And the best part is, you can do it on a budget!

Read full story

Decluttering Tips for a Small Home

Hey there, fellow moms! If you’re like me, you know that life with kids often means accumulating a lot of stuff. Toys, clothes, books, and gadgets seem to multiply overnight, leaving us feeling overwhelmed and cramped in our small homes.

Read full story
4 comments

Living with Less: Minimalist Lifestyle Tips for Newbies

The concept of downsizing is gaining popularity, and for good cause. Living a simple life can free up your time, money, and stress so you can concentrate on the things that are really important in life.

Read full story

Minimalist Parenting: A Simple Approach to Raising Children

As parents, we want what is best for our children. We want them to be happy, healthy, and successful. But in today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Read full story

Small, Simple Decluttering Ideas for Hoarders

Are you a stay-at-home mom who’s struggling with hoarding tendencies? If so, we feel your pain and have some great decluttering ideas to help you out of that chaotic cluttered mess.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy