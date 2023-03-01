Small, Simple Decluttering Ideas for Hoarders

Are you a stay-at-home mom who’s struggling with hoarding tendencies? If so, we feel your pain and have some great decluttering ideas to help you out of that chaotic cluttered mess.

Looking for more decluttering tips? Join my email list to be notified every time I post!

Photo by Madison Cates

It can be overwhelming to try to tackle those piles of stuff but don’t worry — there are plenty of simple techniques you can use to help get your home in order. All it takes is a little bit of patience, motivation, and some sass!

So come with us as we offer up nine easy (and fun!) decluttering tips for hoarders like you. We’re here to listen, encourage and support each other as we conquer our clutter together!

Start Small: Start with a small area, such as a closet or a single room, and gradually work your way through the entire space

Start small and break down the process into manageable steps. Choose a single room or space and work your way through it. Take it one item at a time: look at that object and decide if you want to keep it, give it away, or throw it away.

It can also be helpful to divide items into different categories so that you don’t get overwhelmed by how much stuff you have. Through this step-by-step process, before you know it you’ll have completed the entire decluttering project.

Identify Priorities: Sort through items and decide what is truly necessary and what can be discarded. Make a list of items to keep, sell, or donate

Begin with a positive mindset and remind yourself of your goals – you will be grateful for the outcome. Take it slow and plan out each step accordingly. Start by focusing on just one room or part of a room at a time to avoid feeling overwhelmed and taking it one day at a time.

To help recognize what should stay, focus on what is necessary for daily use – every other item in your space can become an item for donation, disposal or selling.

Make lists to give direction throughout: list items to keep, donate or sell; prioritize what needs to be stopped; set deadlines for completion; jot down ideas or results from organizing sessions and include any thoughts that come up while sorting through the items.

Get a Support System: Ask a friend or family member for help, or consider joining a support group for individuals struggling with hoarding

If you’re struggling with hoarding, the best thing you can do is reach out to those who care about you. Find a trustworthy friend or family member who will support you on your journey towards breaking your hoarding habits.

You might even consider joining a specialized support group designed to help individuals just like you cope and combat their hoarding disorder. Having an understanding circle of people around you who have been there before can be extremely comforting and make all the difference in helping you make progress.

They’ll be able to supply valuable tips, tricks and advice on how to manage your hoarding tendencies, which can really improve your overall quality of life. Take the leap and seek out the help that’s available – it could make all the difference.

Set Realistic Goals: It is important to set achievable goals for decluttering, rather than attempting to do everything at once

When it comes to decluttering, slow and steady always wins the race. Rather than trying to do too much too soon, it’s better to set realistic goals that you can actually achieve. Picture yourself on the other side of an organized home—cutting down on daily stress and feeling calmer in your environment.

Break up your main goal into smaller, more manageable pieces and work hard towards each one, celebrating successes along the way.

As you move closer to your ultimate goal of having a less cluttered living space, take time to appreciate each baby step that gets you there. And most importantly, put fun in the journey so that things don’t feel like an overwhelming task.

Implement a “One in, One Out” Policy: For every new item brought into the home, an equivalent item should be discarded or donated

Let’s make a commitment to ourselves: let’s adopt a “One in, One Out” policy. For every item we bring into our home, let’s make sure an equivalent item is either discarded or donated as well. Not only will this strategy help lead to more organized and tidier homes, but it is also an important exercise in mindfulness of our possessions.

When we allow ourselves to be aware of what it is that we already have, rather than indulging in the temptation to accumulate even more, the result can be more emotional connection and attachment to the items which truly have meaning for us. So join me and lets take on this challenge together; for each new item that comes in, let us throw one out.

Use Visual Aids: Utilize visual aids such as photographs or labels to help organize items and make decluttering easier

Another way to make the decluttering process easier is by utilizing visual aids such as photographs or labels. Take a picture of how you want a room to look after removing excess clutter and use it as a goal while you tackle each item in the room one-by-one.

You can also strategically place labels on boxes or trays to easily identify items that need to be sorted—such as donation items, recycling items, or things to keep. This simple organization tactic will help save time when it comes time to put everything away, making the entire experience much less stressful!

Take Breaks: Decluttering is a lot of work, so it is important to take breaks and recharge as needed

Taking a break from decluttering can be a great way to give yourself the mental and physical rest you need. It’s sometimes hard to take a break when our to-do list is growing, but even just 20 minutes of your day dedicated to stepping away from the task of decluttering can make all the difference.

Try taking yourself out for a walk or getting some fresh air, enjoying a cup of coffee with friends on the patio, or even just having some stillness in meditation. Allowing yourself that pause will help clear your mind and refresh your energy so you can continue decluttering with renewed enthusiasm.

Address the Underlying Issues

Managing a hoarding problem can seem insurmountable, but luckily there is help! Mental health professionals are well-equipped to explore and address the psychological issues that often underpin hoarding.

Anxiety, depression, and trauma can all be meaningful factors in extreme accumulation of items, resulting in homes becoming cluttered and overwhelmed.

Seeking professional help can provide invaluable insight into understanding how these issues contribute to the behavior. It is not an easy road, with many obstacles to face along the way – but it is worth it.

When we come together to address the underlying issues of hoarding, we may find ourselves able to create more functional homes with more functional lives.

Don’t Judge Yourself: Decluttering can be a difficult process, so it is important to be gentle with yourself and not judge your progress

As long as you remember to focus on the positive and not judge yourself, you will be setting yourself up for success.

One strategy that has proven helpful is to think of every item that is being given away or discarded as a contribution – after all, what could be more generous than giving others the opportunity to make something special out of something that no longer serves you?

You must have faith in yourself – because though this journey might take time, you are still taking those important first steps towards creating the space (both visible and mental) that can propel you towards a new beginning.

Celebrate Your Accomplishments: Celebrate each step of the decluttering process and reward yourself for making progress

Celebrating each step of the process can re-energize you and make the task more fulfilling. Whether it’s taking a break to treat yourself to an indulgent snack or specifically setting aside time to recognize how far you’ve come, rewarding yourself for making progress can bring light and excitement into your journey. It’s all part of making decluttering more enjoyable!

Decluttering can feel so good when you have the right strategies and mindset, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Taking breaks, addressing underlying issues, not judging yourself and celebrating accomplishments are just a few of the ways that you can make decluttering more manageable. With these tips in mind, you’ll be able to make progress towards creating a home and lifestyle that is free of clutter and full of peace.