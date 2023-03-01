Easy Tips to Declutter Your Kitchen

Are you a stay-at-home mom who wants to get organized but don’t know where to start? The kitchen can be one of the most daunting places to tackle when decluttering your home. But it doesn’t have to be!

Photo by Madison Cates

With these easy tips and tricks, you’ll feel like a pro in no time and be able to keep your kitchen spick and span with minimal effort. So let’s not waste any more time—let’s dive right into some awesome ways you can give your kitchen the TLC it deserves!

Start with a clear goal: Determine what you want to achieve by decluttering your kitchen, such as more counter space or more organized cabinets

When decluttering your kitchen, set yourself up for success by starting with a clear goal. Whether it’s creating more room on your countertops for cooking or organizing the cabinets for easy access to ingredients, having an idea of what you want to achieve can help keep you focused and motivated.

If you’re looking for inspiration, try thinking about what would make the space the most functional. Maybe ease of meal preparation is your priority, or maybe it’s easier storage solutions. No matter what your goal is, having one in mind provides structure and direction as you start tidying up!

Sort through your items: Go through every item in your kitchen and decide whether to keep, donate, sell, or throw away

Sorting through the contents of your kitchen can be overwhelming, but instead of simply dreading the process, approach it with a spirit of creativity and adventure! Have fun by imagining you are a curator in a museum, deciding which objects to keep and which to discard.

Whether that means donating cherished items that won’t fit into your newly renovated kitchen or selling signature pieces from culinary heirlooms at the flea market, approach this task with an eye for what each item could be used for.

Get rid of duplicates: Do you have multiple can openers or coffee makers? Keep only what you use regularly and get rid of the rest

We’ve all had that moment of truth – reaching into the kitchen while searching for a can opener, only to find two. Why did we keep both? More often than not, it’s because we think we may use the second one, just in case the first one stops working or breaks.

Maybe this happened more prior to the 21st century but with technology like never before; it’s time to start getting rid of duplicates and keeping what you need most. By decluttering your kitchen, you can focus on regular usage items like coffee makers and multiple sets of plates rather than hoarding the same stuff over and over again.

It’s time to free up valuable space in the kitchen; say goodbye to redundant items so you can welcome soon-to-be essential pieces.

Utilize vertical space: Use stackable containers or tension rods to maximize space in your cabinets and on your shelves

One easy way to kick-start the process is to get rid of any duplicates you may have – two of the same cutting boards, three spatulas, etc.

Then, when putting stuff back into your cabinets and shelves, make sure to utilize vertical space – stackable containers are great for this and so are tension rods!

A few simple tweaks like these can really help open up extra space in your kitchen, leaving you with an organized cooking paradise.

Store frequently used items within reach: Keep the items you use most often within easy reach, such as pots and pans near the stove or utensils near the counter

Over time, it’s natural for your kitchen space to become cluttered and disorganized due to busy days and lifestyle changes. Fortunately, decluttering doesn’t have to be complicated! Start by storing frequently used items within reach.

Make sure items such as pots and pans can be quickly accessed near the stove, and keep utensils right by the counter for a more streamlined cooking experience. Not only will this help make meal prep easier, but it could even create more room in your kitchen cabinetry!

Use transparent containers: Store dry goods, like pasta, cereal, or snacks, in clear containers so you can see what you have and quickly grab what you need

One clever way to stay organized in your business is to use transparent containers. Stacking, labeling and organizing all of your store-bought goods, like cereal, snacks, and pasta, can make them all come together into a beautiful, efficient organization system in no time.

Seeing exactly what you have on hand allows you to quickly grab whatever you need when you need it – no more hunting through bags or boxes trying to find something! With clear containers and a flair for organization, your business – and stockroom – will be neat as a pin.

Invest in organization tools: Drawer dividers, shelf risers, and lazy susans can help keep your kitchen organized and make the most of your space

Have you ever been frustrated when you can’t find what you’re looking for in your kitchen, because everything is scattered and disorganized?

Investing in drawer dividers, shelf risers, and lazy susans may be the creative solution you need to get your kitchen space into shape. Not only will it give more order and structure to your drawers, shelves, and cupboards, but it will also allow you to save space and make the most of every corner.

Organizing your kitchen can be a fun project—just pick some colorful storage bins or modular containers that match your style, so you can make cleaning up a breeze while bringing out your aesthetic sense.

Regularly maintain the decluttered state: Make decluttering a habit by regularly going through your kitchen to get rid of any items that are no longer needed or used

A neat and tidy kitchen can drastically improve the overall atmosphere in your home. An easy way to achieve this is to make decluttering a habit. Going through your kitchen regularly, even just for fifteen minutes a day, can help you keep it clutter-free.

Keep an eye out for things that you no longer need or use and donate them to charity—not only does this keep your kitchen clean but also does some good for those in need. Actively maintaining the newly decluttered state of your kitchen will help make it easier for you each time you go through it!