Simple Steps to Declutter Your Home in a Day

Hey Moms, how many times have you looked around your house and felt overwhelmed by all the clutter? Clutter can drive us mad — impacting our mental health, leaving us feeling stressed and powerless. Do you ever wonder how to declutter your house in one day?

But who said tackling it has to take weeks or months? You don’t have to commit your life to tidying up; in fact, today I’m going to show you that a decluttered, organized home is just one day away!

Whether you’re an experienced neat-freak or a total novice when it comes to organizing – let me get you started with my top tips for decluttering your house in no time at all. So ladies, let’s roll up our sleeves and start sorting!

Make a plan of what you want to declutter and how much time you’ll spend on each area

Decluttering is one of the most satisfying home improvement projects you can do. Not only will it make a visual impact, it can contribute to better functioning in each room. Deciding what to declutter and how much time to dedicate to each area requires planning.

Start by making a list of all the different rooms or spaces in your home that need attention – this could include closets, attics, basements, garages, or any other nook and cranny that attracts clutter!

Then break down your focus areas into manageable segments – say 10-15 minutes for smaller spaces and 30-45 minutes for larger areas.

Don’t forget to allot some additional time when you come across hidden items that may require more sorting or decisions about whether to keep or donate them.

Create a decluttering checklist

Creating a decluttering checklist is one way to help you keep organized and visualize exactly what needs to get done. It doesn’t have to be complicated; start with the basics and decide how deep you would like to go into each space or room.

Focussing on one area at a time and crossing items off your list as you finish them will help propel you forward and give you that sense of satisfaction of getting things done.

Gather all the supplies you’ll need, such as boxes, garbage bags, and labels

Taking a day to declutter your home can be extremely rewarding. To make sure the process is done right and you get everything done that you wanted to, it is important to come prepared with the right supplies.

Start with a few good sized boxes or bins – one for items to keep, one for those you plan to donate or sell, and one for items simply going in the trash.

For any items that don’t fit into those categories (like paperwork), find a file folder or accordion wallet that will allow you to keep them all organized.

Also, dusting supplies such as a broom and dust pan, duster, and cloths are essential for spots that may have accumulated dust over time.

If possible, clear out some space ahead of time so there’s an area for putting things before they go in their respective boxes – even if it’s just a corner!

A good game plan and the proper tools can make decluttering your home painless – and often even enjoyable!

Get a friend or partner to help you for the day

Decluttering your home in a day can sound crazy, but it is possible! Plus, you don’t have to do it alone. Having a friend or partner there to help can make decision making on what to keep and what to donate much simpler.

Working together gives each of you the chance to offer emotional support and understanding for why certain items are sentimental or simply objects you don’t want to part with.

Knowing that someone else is there supporting and encouraging you towards the goal of a decluttered home will make it reachable – even in just one day!

Have lunch and snacks planned to minimize interruptions

Taking the time to declutter your home can be overwhelming, but a task worth doing nonetheless. A great tip to help you stay on track and organized while decluttering is to have your lunch and snacks planned ahead of time.

By having them prepped and ready to go you don’t have to waste valuable time standing around trying to decide what and when you are going to eat.

This will save time, keep your stomach happy and ultimately allow you keep your focus where it needs to be, organizing that cluttered living space.

Start with the easiest areas first and work your way up to the more challenging ones

Decluttering your home can feel overwhelming, but the best way to start is by taking it one step at a time. Begin with easy spaces such as the closet or kitchen cupboards – areas where you don’t need to dedicate a lot of time or effort.

Working in small chunks gives us the momentum and motivation to tackle bigger cleaning challenges later on. As you work through your home, you’ll likely find yourself feeling more excited with each purge and knowing that you’ve created physical and mental breathing room is incredibly rewarding!

When you start with smaller areas first, youll be building momentum up as you see progress, making it easier and more enjoyable to tackle larger challenges down the line.

What’s more, working in this way allows you to clear out clutter faster than if you tried to do everything at once – which is great for busy people who have limited time.

Plus, tackling one area of your home can often lead to others as you discover items that don’t belong in their current location. You’ll be able to get one room completely done at a time, and your home won’t be left in an overwhelming state of disarray.

Take your time and don’t rush through the process – it’s better to do it right than to do it quickly

Decluttering might seem like an arduous task, but taking your time and going through the process bit by bit can make it a gratifying experience. Being organized and tidying up is a true superpower — it clears up physical space and puts your mind at ease.

When decluttering, ask yourself if each item sparks joy or is necessary for life. If not, then let it go gracefully so that you can provide room for others to step in.

Invite positive energy into your home as you part ways with things that no longer bring happiness or serve their purpose. It’s better to do the job properly than rush it and regret it later.

Take comfort in knowing that when you finally finish decluttering, you’ll handle the “stuff of life” more efficiently and easily!

Put the donations in your car as you finish each room

When you set aside items to donate, put them directly in your car after you finish each room for a sense of accomplishment and immediate relief. Keep this momentum going by organizing each space and tackling one small area at a time.

Making progress quickly is encouraging so that you don’t get discouraged when bigger tasks are on the horizon! Enjoy the newfound peace and clear spaces as they come along while taking pleasure in knowing what you’re donating will benefit someone else.

Get rid of the trash and donations TODAY, don’t let the piles sit until tomorrow

Breaking the chains of a cluttered life is always a good feeling, and the best way to do that is to get rid of the stuff once your decluttering project is done. Taking out the trash immediately, making sure it goes in its proper place away from your home, and taking donations directly to donation centers will greatly help you keep order.

Moreover, leaving piles of items around won’t make you feel accomplished – it’s the act of completion that really gives satisfaction during the process.

Have courage and let go of unnecessary things – once you do, you’ll experience clearer breathing for yourself and for your living space!

Celebrate when you’re finished!

Now you can enjoy your newly decluttered home and feel proud of your accomplishment. You should be commending yourself for tackling such a huge task in a single day.

Take the night off to reward yourself for all of the hard work, indulge in a delicious dinner, watch a movie or take an extra long bath — whatever helps you relax.

When you get up tomorrow morning the satisfaction you will experience from seeing the fruits of your labor will make it all worth it!

Plus, with everything clean and clutter-free, there’s no better time to decorate and brighten up your home even more.

How to Declutter Your House in One Day

Break the clutter up into small tasks and work on them one at a time. Put donations in your car as you finish each room so that you feel a sense of accomplishment and immediate relief. Get rid of trash and donations immediately so that you don’t let the piles sit.

And finally, take some time to celebrate your success! With a fresh and clutter-free home, you can now enjoy a clear space and clear mind. Enjoy the newfound peace of decluttering and decorating your home in whatever way brings you joy!

