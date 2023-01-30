Decluttering Clothes: Out with The Old

As any Mom knows, kids grow fast and the clothes pile up just as quickly. Whether it’s from your children’s unworn hand-me-downs or from clothes that have been outgrown too soon, sometimes it feels like you’re forever sorting through mounds of clothing and you’re wondering how to declutter clothes.

But don’t worry; decluttering doesn’t have to be a time consuming chore. Here are some efficient tips on how moms can take control of their closets and get back to doing the things they love in no time at all!

The benefits of decluttering your clothes

Decluttering your clothes can be an incredibly satisfying activity, because there’s nothing like the feeling of creating more space in what was once a cramped and disorganized spot.

Not only will you feel liberated to be able to move around more easily while selecting outfits, but it can also provide you with clarity when choosing what to wear throughout the day.

Taking time to clear out your closet not only helps create a fresh mental space – you’ll have room to store items that bring you joy and feel inspired whenever you open the closet doors. When it comes to staying organized, I think they’re right: Sometimes less really is more!

Sort your clothes into four piles – keep, donate, sell, and trash

If you’re wondering how to declutter clothes, guess what? Decluttering your wardrobe can be fun!

A great way to get started is by sorting your clothes into four piles – keep, donate, sell, and trash.

Starting with keep, identify the items you absolutely love wearing or feel bring you joy. These should be the pieces you choose to keep and cherish.

Second, create a donated pile of items that are still in good condition but are no longer needed. Donating these clothes to those in need is a heart-warming way to reduce your wardrobe without wasting!

Your third pile should be for clothes suitable for selling – these could be items that don’t necessarily make you happy but may find a new love with someone else (not to mention give you some extra pocket money!).

Finally, throw away any clothing that has lost its original shape or is too worn out to sell or donate. With this method of sorting through your clothes effectively and efficiently, soon enough you’ll have a wardrobe free from clutter!

2. If you haven’t worn it in the past year, get rid of it

Decluttering your clothes is one of the best feelings! Letting go of all those clothes that you’ve been hoarding for months will not only open up some much needed space in your wardrobe, but it’s also a great opportunity to get rid of things that don’t really fit your style anymore.

If you need tips on how to declutter clothes, then a good rule of thumb to start with is if you haven’t worn something in the past year, then it’s no use holding onto it any longer. You never know – someone else might be able to make better use out of it!

So grab some boxes and start making piles – keep, donate or throw away. Before you know it, decluttering will be done and dusted and with a stylish wardrobe to go along with it.

How to decide what clothes to keep

It can be a difficult task when you are trying to decide what clothes to keep. You may be feeling lost in piles upon piles of old clothes and wondering how to declutter clothes.

One great tip is to look at each item individually and determine whether it has been worn in the last 12 months. If not, then it could be time to say goodbye and make room for something new.

Make sure that whatever garments you do decide to keep fit nicely and make you feel good in them. It can be quite liberating having a wardrobe full of things that truly bring out the best in our individual styles.

Something else to consider would be colors – maybe having a set scheme of colors that can easily be mixed and matched or simply following what colors you feel drawn toward this season will make it easier for coordinating outfits for weeks ahead.

Most importantly, have some fun as you create your own personalized style with confidence and you’ll be able to share your tips with others on how to declutter clothes from your personal experience!

Be honest with yourself and only keep items that make you feel good about yourself

When it comes to decluttering clothes, being honest with yourself is key. Do you really need to keep that dress you’ve never worn or that sweater you don’t like the way it looks on you?

The goal of decluttering should be to only hold onto items that make you feel good about yourself, so take a few moments to contemplate each piece of clothing in your closet and ask yourself if it really brings a spark of joy, or if you’re just holding onto it out of sentimentality.

Only keep those items that truly bring you happiness – that’s the golden rule when it comes to taking control of the clutter.

Tips for organizing your clothes once you’ve decided what to keep

Once you’ve decided which clothes you’re going to keep, the organizing part is surprisingly easy and quick.

A great way to keep things organized is by creating sections for different pieces – for example, one for jeans and trousers, separate area for tops and blouses, sweaters in another corner and dresses somewhere else.

You also want to think about color coding; try assigning each shade its own particular zone. This will not only brighten up your space but it will allow you to grab what you need quickly by simply looking at the colors.

Finally, make sure that everything has its place. Hang up shirts and dresses so they won’t crease, don’t cram drawers shut or stuff too many items on hangers. This will inevitably lead to a messy pile of clothes again later on!

With a bit of front loaded effort, staying organized is easily doable.

Take everything that’s left and put it in a specific place so it’s easy to find when you need it

Now that you’ve sorted through your clothes and narrowed down what will stay in your closet. It’s time to take the remaining items and put them in a specific place. This could be organized by color, season or style – whatever works best for you!

Doing this will make it easier to find when you need something and ensure that everything is kept organized. This step is essential for keeping your wardrobe clutter-free and easily accessible in the future.

How to stick to your new organization system

It’s easy to stick to a new organization system when you keep it simple and follow the steps above. For example, create a spot for everything that you have in your closet so you know where it should go.

Hang up items such as shirts and dresses so they don’t get wrinkled; assign each color its own space. Sort by style, season or other categories. Once you have your system in place, try to stick to it and make sure that everything is always put back in its proper spot.

A few words on seasonal clothing

When it comes to seasonal clothing, you should take a few extra steps in order to keep your wardrobe organized.

The best way is to store away the clothes that are out of season in airtight containers or vacuum-sealed bags so they don’t get dusty. This will ensure that they stay fresh and crisp when you come back around to wearing them in the future.

If you have too many clothes that cannot fit into your closet or drawers, consider investing in a different storage solution such as shelves, hanging racks or under-bed boxes. This is an effective way to store away seasonal items while keeping your wardrobe clutter-free.

Repeat this process every six months to keep your wardrobe organized and under control

The key to having a clutter-free wardrobe is maintenance. Set aside some time every six months or so to go through your clothes. Repeat the process of sorting and organizing. This will ensure that you never accumulate too much unnecessary clothing again.

This way, you can keep on top of what’s in your closet and maintain the organized look and feel you’ve achieved from your last decluttering session. So get to it! You’ll soon be able to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a neat and tidy wardrobe.

How to declutter clothes

Organizing your wardrobe doesn’t have to take weeks to do. By following the steps above, you can start decluttering and organize your closet quickly and effectively.

Having an organized wardrobe will not only give you more space but also help you stay on top of what you have. This way, you can find what you need when it’s time to get dressed. With a bit of effort and dedication, you’ll soon be able to reap the rewards of a neat and orderly closet.